Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Пожалуйста, перейдите по ссылке из письма, отправленного на
https://ria.ru/20200612/1572850921.html
Упавший в Рязанской области самолет выполнял полет несанкционированно
2020-06-13T00:02
рязанская область
происшествия
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/142620/33/1426203341_0:56:1201:731_1200x0_80_0_0_45fbbbc898ef9b5097b8900bf08db933.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200605/1572495090.html
1
рязанская область
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200612/1572850921.html?chat_room_id=1572850921
Новости
ru-RU
4187
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/142620/33/1426203341_0:56:1201:731_1200x0_80_0_0_45fbbbc898ef9b5097b8900bf08db933.jpg
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/142620/33/1426203341_0:0:1065:799_1200x0_80_0_0_838e7ab1a50a7c3fec8f0cabd0869098.jpg
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/142620/33/1426203341_0:0:799:799_1200x0_80_0_0_ba4ed1a7612f9197e56a1400ef0af9e2.jpg
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
рязанская область, происшествия

Упавший в Рязанской области самолет выполнял полет несанкционированно

12:52 12.06.2020 (обновлено: 00:02 13.06.2020)
4187
© Фото : Sergey RyabtsevСамолет Бекас
Самолет Бекас
© Фото : Sergey Ryabtsev
Самолет Бекас. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 12 июн — РИА Новости. Потерпевший накануне крушение в Рязанской области легкомоторный самолет "Бекас" выполнял полет несанкционированно, сообщил РИА Новости представитель экстренных служб региона.
Ранее сообщалось о падении самолета в поле вблизи населенного пункта Сарыкино Шиловского района. Пилот воздушного судна погиб.
"Полет самолета не был зарегистрирован. Проводятся следственные действия", — сказал собеседник агентства.
Он уточнил, что крушение воздушного судна произошло при обработке сельскохозяйственных угодий. К ликвидации последствий катастрофы привлекались 15 человек и пять единиц техники.
Самолет Piper PA-28 Cherokee
5 июня, 03:51
Мужчина отправил матери селфи за считанные минуты до авиакатастрофы
021720
Обсудить 1
Рязанская областьПроисшествия
Рекомендуем
Врач скорой медицинской помощи возле автомобиля
В Барнауле при падении дельтаплана пострадал человек
На месте ДТП с участием актера Михаила Ефремова
Вдову погибшего в ДТП с Ефремовым оставили без денег
Врач скорой медицинской помощи возле автомобиля
При возгорании резервуара в ХМАО пострадали два человека
Девушка купается в океане в Майами-Бич, Флорида
Лучшие фото недели: жара, велосипедист в пустыне и каноист в бассейне
Сотрудники правоохранительных органов США
В Калифорнии обезвредили напавшего на полицейских
Директор НИИ неотложной детской хирургии и травматологии Леонид Рошаль
Рошаль пожаловался Путину на дело калининградских врачей об убийстве
Поврежденные дронами нефтяные объекты Saudi Aramco в Саудовской Аравии
Иран нашел противоречия в докладе Гутерреша по атаке на саудовские НПЗ
Забор крови из вены на тестирование наличия антител к коронавирусу COVID-19
Глава Минздрава: жара не снижает активность коронавируса
Актер Михаил Ефремов выступил с обращением после ДТП
Ефремов извинился перед семьей погибшего в ДТП Захарова
Сломанное ураганом дерево на одной из улиц в Москве
В Москве в среду из-за ветра упали 37 деревьев
Выброска десанта отдельной бригады ВДВ во время тактических учений на Сергеевском полигоне
Спасатели в Томской области сняли с дерева школьницу-парашютистку
Церемония открытия 33 Московского Международного кинофестиваля
Рената Литвинова рассказала, зачем приезжала к Ефремову
Врач скорой медицинской помощи возле автомобиля
В Рязанской области разбился легкомоторный самолет
Вертолет Ми-8 МЧС России
Вертолет готовится тушить пожар на газораспределительной станции в Казани
Фельдшер станции скорой медицинской помощи
В Казани при взрыве емкости со сжиженным газом погиб человек
Политика
Общество
Экономика
В мире
Происшествия
Спорт
Наука
Культура
Недвижимость
Религия
Туризм
Радио
Подкасты
Теги
Спецпроекты
Реклама
Продукты и услуги
Пресс-центр
Ria.ru в AppStore
Ria.ru в Google Play
Версия 2018.1 Beta 
© 2020 МИА «Россия сегодня» 
Сетевое издание РИА Новости зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 08 апреля 2014 года. 
Свидетельство о регистрации Эл № ФС77-57640
Учредитель: Федеральное государственное унитарное предприятие Международное информационное агентство «Россия сегодня» (МИА «Россия сегодня»). 
Правила использования материалов
Главный редактор: Гаврилова А.В.
Адрес электронной почты Редакции: internet-group@rian.ru
Телефон Редакции: 7 (495) 645-6601 
Чтобы связаться с редакцией или сообщить обо всех замеченных ошибках, воспользуйтесь формой обратной связи.
18+
Лента новостей
0
Сначала новыеСначала старые
loader
Онлайн
Заголовок открываемого материала
Чтобы участвовать в дискуссии
авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь
loader
Чаты
Заголовок открываемого материала
02:39Иран нашел противоречия в докладе Гутерреша по атаке на саудовские НПЗ
02:35Королева рассказала, как Зеленский поправил ей задравшуюся юбку
02:33В конгрессе США призвали к новым санкциям против Евгения Пригожина
02:18Эксперт рассказал, почему может размагнититься банковская карта
02:08Дочь Ефремова обратилась к семье погибшего в ДТП водителя
02:02Раскрыт секрет полезного фастфуда
01:53Пожар на газовом хранилище в Казани не угрожает домам
01:52Воздух на МКС временно разделили для поиска источника токсичного бензола
01:50В России за сутки потушили 31 лесной пожар
01:47Адвокат объяснила, нарушил ли Ефремов обращением условия домашнего ареста
01:27Франция с 15 июня открывает границы для путешественников из Европы
01:23Число выявленных случаев COVID-19 в Бразилии превысило 828 тысяч
01:08На газораспределительной станции в Казани происходит факельное горение
01:06"Роскосмос" планирует 20 пусков с космодромов Байконур и Восточный
00:45В Казани пожарный поезд тушит огонь на газораспределительной станции
00:42Вандалы закрасили знаки с названием улицы Пенни-Лейн в Ливерпуле
00:37Посольство РФ в США: замгоссекретаря Шенкер отравляет отношения с Москвой
00:28В Боливии почти 600 военных и полицейских заразились коронавирусом
00:27Ефремов извинился перед семьей погибшего в ДТП Захарова
00:27При пожаре на газораспределительной станции в Казани погиб один человек
Лента новостейМолния