Додон считает, что Молдавия должна стать президентской республикой
2020-06-12T17:39
Президент Молдавии Игорь Додон
Президент Молдавии Игорь Додон
© РИА Новости / Алексей Никольский
Перейти в фотобанк
Президент Молдавии Игорь Додон. Архивное фото
КИШИНЕВ, 12 июн — РИА Новости. Президент Молдавии Игорь Додон заявил в пятницу, что страна должна стать президентской республикой и тогда можно будет навести порядок в политике.
"Я считаю, что Молдавия должна быть президентской республикой. Выбрали президента, оказали ему доверие со стороны народа — пусть работает, не справился — отправился на улицу. Это было бы решением в нынешней ситуации, потом навели бы порядок в парламенте", — заявил Додон в видеообращении, размещенном на его странице в Facebook.
Президент Молдавии Игорь Додон перед началом заседания глав делегаций государств - участников Высшего Евразийского экономического совета и глав приглашенных государств во Дворце независимости в Нур-Султане
9 июня, 21:21
Президент Молдавии заявил, что в его адрес стали чаще поступать угрозы
Он отметил, что ранее президента не раз отстраняли, чтобы спикер парламента подписал документы, с которыми не согласен глава государства. В президентской республике этот вариант был бы невозможен.
На сегодняшний день в Молдавии действует парламентская форма правления.
