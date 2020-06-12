https://ria.ru/20200612/1572848448.html
Додон считает, что Молдавия должна стать президентской республикой
2020-06-12T11:53
2020-06-12T17:39
игорь додон
молдавия
в мире
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/156293/63/1562936347_0:115:3072:1843_1200x0_80_0_0_7866a10c292d972efd545aa0478a8dc7.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200609/1572714993.html
3
молдавия
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200612/1572848448.html?chat_room_id=1572848448
Новости
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/156293/63/1562936347_0:115:3072:1843_1200x0_80_0_0_7866a10c292d972efd545aa0478a8dc7.jpg
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/156293/63/1562936347_174:0:2905:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_25eaf626790857f72d322d0ec719b071.jpg
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/156293/63/1562936347_515:0:2563:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_09b586eb6ba8c36ddff419260ad10c47.jpg
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
игорь додон, молдавия, в мире