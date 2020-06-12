Регистрация пройдена успешно!
https://ria.ru/20200612/1572846136.html
В результате стрельбы во дворце юстиции во Франции погиб один человек
2020-06-12T11:01
франция
в мире
В результате стрельбы во дворце юстиции во Франции погиб один человек

11:01 12.06.2020
412
Сотрудники полиции на месте, где автомобиль наехал на группу военнослужащих в пригороде Парижа Леваллуа-Перре. 9 августа 2017
Сотрудники полиции на месте, где автомобиль наехал на группу военнослужащих в пригороде Парижа Леваллуа-Перре. 9 августа 2017
© РИА Новости / Ирина Калашникова
Перейти в фотобанк
ПАРИЖ, 12 июн - РИА Новости. Один человек погиб в результате стрельбы, которая произошла утром в пятницу во дворце правосудия французского города Ним, передаёт издание Midi Libre.
Точные причины и обстоятельства произошедшего устанавливаются.
Отмечается, что на место прибыли наряды полиции и пожарные расчеты. Район, где находится здание, оцеплен, внутрь не пускают никого из сотрудников.
По информации радиостанции France Bleu, "вооруженный мужчина вошёл во дворец правосудия и свёл там счёты с жизнью".
Участники протеста против произвола полиции на одной из улиц в Париже
11 июня, 14:56
Вандалы во Франции облили краской статую в честь отмены рабства
