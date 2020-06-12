https://ria.ru/20200612/1572846136.html
В результате стрельбы во дворце юстиции во Франции погиб один человек
2020-06-12T11:01
2020-06-12T11:01
франция
в мире
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/150006/66/1500066670_0:320:3072:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_dc818511bb3c88089e83e26c9d37a5ef.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200611/1572810435.html
франция
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200612/1572846136.html?chat_room_id=1572846136
Новости
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/150006/66/1500066670_0:320:3072:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_dc818511bb3c88089e83e26c9d37a5ef.jpg
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/150006/66/1500066670_171:0:2902:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_70d99891edb5f031014dcf855ffbd151.jpg
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/150006/66/1500066670_512:0:2560:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_00c3d3256db6ac8b48505ce1ba453612.jpg
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
франция, в мире