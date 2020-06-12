Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Правительство одобрило изменения по распоряжению маткапиталом
2020-06-12T09:33
россия
материнский капитал
правительство рф
россия
россия, материнский капитал, правительство рф

Правительство одобрило изменения по распоряжению маткапиталом

09:33 12.06.2020
МОСКВА, 12 июн - РИА Новости. Правительство РФ на заседании одобрило совершенствование реализации прав граждан по распоряжению средствами семейного капитала, сообщается на сайте кабмина.
"Одобрить проект федерального закона "О внесении изменений в статью 12 Федерального закона "О дополнительных мерах государственной поддержки семей, имеющих детей" и отдельные законодательные акты РФ" и внести его в Государственную Думу в установленном порядке", - говорится в сообщении.
Отмечается, что принятие законопроекта будет способствовать совершенствованию реализации прав граждан по распоряжению средствами материнского (семейного) капитала.
