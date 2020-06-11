Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Пожалуйста, перейдите по ссылке из письма, отправленного на
Панорама Идлиба, Сирия
Война в Сирии
https://ria.ru/20200611/1572835708.html
Террористы "ан-Нусры"* обстреливают населенные пункты в Сирии
2020-06-11T22:06
центр примирения враждующих сторон в сирии
война в сирии
война в сирии
джабхат ан-нусра
идлиб (мухафаза)
турция
в мире
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/155011/35/1550113548_0:316:3080:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_762c9ca599f759650909d5c6176711ac.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200610/1572777170.html
1
идлиб (мухафаза)
турция
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200611/1572835708.html?chat_room_id=1572835708
Новости
ru-RU
560
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/155011/35/1550113548_0:316:3080:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_762c9ca599f759650909d5c6176711ac.jpg
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/155011/35/1550113548_0:0:2732:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_c5673d48fa42f9d54daf998ca8c9da51.jpg
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/155011/35/1550113548_336:0:2384:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_0d8dda5add2e161e4b96cf4b52e6fe7f.jpg
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
центр примирения враждующих сторон в сирии, война в сирии, джабхат ан-нусра, идлиб (мухафаза), турция, в мире

Террористы "ан-Нусры"* обстреливают населенные пункты в Сирии

22:06 11.06.2020
560
© РИА Новости / Михаил Воскресенский / Перейти в фотобанкСирийские ополченцы на позициях напротив "Джебхат-ан-Нусры"* в Сирии
Сирийские ополченцы на позициях напротив Джебхат-ан-Нусры* в Сирии
© РИА Новости / Михаил Воскресенский
Перейти в фотобанк
МОСКВА, 11 июн - РИА Новости. Террористическая группировка "Джебхат ан-Нусра"* снова обстреляла несколько населенных пунктов в сирийской провинции Идлиб, сообщил руководитель российского Центра по примирению враждующих сторон в САР контр-адмирал Александр Щербицкий.
"Зафиксирован один обстрел населенного пункта Хас, один обстрел населенного пункта Кафер-Небель в провинции Идлиб со стороны позиций террористической организации "Джебхат ан-Нусра"*, - сказал он.
Щербицкий добавил, что за прошедшие сутки обстрелов со стороны незаконных вооруженных формирований, подконтрольных Турции, не зарегистрировано.
* Террористическая группировка, запрещенная в России.
Военные действия в провинции Идлиб
10 июня, 22:06Война в Сирии
Террористы обстреляли населенные пункты в Идлибе
1000150
Обсудить 1
Война в СирииЦентр примирения враждующих сторон в СирииВойна в СирииДжабхат ан-НусраИдлиб (мухафаза)ТурцияВ мире
Рекомендуем
Ливия
Госдеп обвинил Россию во вторжении Турции в Ливию
Патрулирование улиц в Ираке
Премьер Ирака сообщил о готовившемся на него покушении
Председатель совета министров Сирии Имад Хамис
Асад освободил от должности премьера Сирии
Встреча с Ренатой Литвиновой в посольстве Италии в Москве
"Добивают упавшего". Рената Литвинова заступилась за Ефремова
Зрители на музыкальном фестивале Нашествие 2016 в поселке Большое Завидово в Тверской области
Фестиваль "Нашествие" перенесли на июль 2021 года
Командующий Ливийской национальной армией маршал Халифа Хафтар
США проверяют сообщения о визите Хафтара в Каракас
Патруль российской военной полиции
Генерал прокомментировал инцидент с российским патрулем в Сирии
Американские флаги в Вашингтоне
В России оценили план конгрессменов США по новым санкциям
Медицинские работники в одном из отделений госпиталя COVID-19 в Центре мозга и нейротехнологий ФМБА России
В ВОЗ пояснили заявление о статистике по коронавирусу в России
Здание Министерства иностранных дел в Москве
МИД назвал действия Польши против журналиста Свиридова "грязной историей"
Актёр Михаил Ефремов выходит из Таганского суда в Москве
Ефремов не стал извиняться перед семьей погибшего в ДТП
Препараты в кабинете научно-исследовательской лаборатори
Коронавирус нашли у сотрудников 35 киевских магазинов и ресторанов
Алексей Пушков
Пушков объяснил, почему Зеленского не пригласили на парад Победы
Президент РФ Владимир Путин проводит совещание по вопросам ресурсного обеспечения технического переоснащения Вооруженных сил. 23 ноября 2017
Путин уволил зампредседателя СК и замглавы Минюста
Американские военные, отправляющиеся в район операций Центрального командования США из Форт-Брэгг, Северная Каролина
Комитет сената США одобрил оборонный бюджет на 740 миллиардов долларов
Политика
Общество
Экономика
В мире
Происшествия
Спорт
Наука
Культура
Недвижимость
Религия
Туризм
Радио
Подкасты
Теги
Спецпроекты
Реклама
Продукты и услуги
Пресс-центр
Ria.ru в AppStore
Ria.ru в Google Play
Версия 2018.1 Beta 
© 2020 МИА «Россия сегодня» 
Сетевое издание РИА Новости зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 08 апреля 2014 года. 
Свидетельство о регистрации Эл № ФС77-57640
Учредитель: Федеральное государственное унитарное предприятие Международное информационное агентство «Россия сегодня» (МИА «Россия сегодня»). 
Правила использования материалов
Главный редактор: Гаврилова А.В.
Адрес электронной почты Редакции: internet-group@rian.ru
Телефон Редакции: 7 (495) 645-6601 
Чтобы связаться с редакцией или сообщить обо всех замеченных ошибках, воспользуйтесь формой обратной связи.
18+
Лента новостей
0
Сначала новыеСначала старые
loader
Онлайн
Заголовок открываемого материала
Чтобы участвовать в дискуссии
авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь
loader
Чаты
Заголовок открываемого материала
03:21В Калифорнии обезвредили напавшего на полицейских
03:18Помпео поздравил россиян с Днем России
03:14Врач призвал переболевших COVID-19 людей соблюдать меры предосторожности
03:05Северная верфь рассказала, когда передаст ВМФ фрегат "Адмирал Касатонов"
02:56Успенская объяснила ДТП с участием Ефремова
02:34У Белого дома убрали возведенный от протестующих забор
02:30Пушков объяснил, почему Зеленского не пригласили на парад Победы
02:21Госдеп обвинил Россию во вторжении Турции в Ливию
02:18Эксперт объяснил, почему смартфон выключается сам по себе
02:15В МУС назвали американские санкции против суда беспрецедентными
02:02Терапевт объяснила, сколько можно и нужно пить воды
01:51В WhatsApp появится новая функция
01:41Житель штата Нью-Йорк пытался пронести в больницу взрывные устройства
01:38Помпео обеспокоен приговором экс-сотруднику консульства США в Стамбуле
01:35В России за сутки потушили 44 лесных пожара
01:33В Мурманской области ввели режим ЧС после обрушения моста
01:26США усомнились в словах Пескова о российской ядерной доктрине
01:16Глава МИД КНДР заявил, что отношения с США вновь стали безнадежными
01:06Число заболевших COVID-19 в Эквадоре превысило 45 тысяч
01:04Ливанская армия стягивает силы для разгона демонстрантов в центре Бейрута
Лента новостейМолния