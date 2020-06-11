Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Талибы заявили об освобождении 76 афганских пленных
2020-06-11T20:28
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/02/0e/1564793699_0:0:2872:1616_1200x0_80_0_0_299176bc4deae281a232ea1707b9eb09.jpg
газни (провинция), афганистан, талибан, сша, в мире

Талибы заявили об освобождении 76 афганских пленных

20:28 11.06.2020
145
© AP Photo / Rahmat GulБоевики радикального движения "Талибан" в Афганистане
Боевики радикального движения Талибан в Афганистане
© AP Photo / Rahmat Gul
МОСКВА, 11 июн - РИА Новости. Радикальное движение "Талибан" освободило в четверг 76 афганских пленных, сообщил официальный представитель политофиса движения в Катаре Сухейль Шахин.
Ранее представитель совета национальной безопасности Афганистана Джавид Фейсал заявил, что правительство страны уже освободило по меньшей мере три тысячи заключенных членов "Талибана".
"Сегодня в провинциях Вардак и Газни 46 солдат и полицейских администрации Кабула были освобождены из тюрем "Исламского эмирата". Также были освобождены 30 солдат кабульской администрации, которые были недавно арестованы в провинции Газни", - написал Шахин в Twitter.
Он добавил, что движение предоставило бывшим пленникам финансовую помощь.
Талибы требуют от афганских властей освободить пять тысяч пленных на основе соглашения с США.
В конце февраля на церемонии в Катаре США и "Талибан" подписали первое за более чем 18 лет войны соглашение о мире, которое предусматривает вывод иностранных войск из Афганистана за 14 месяцев и начало межафганского диалога в марте после сделки по обмену пленными.
Американские военные на юго-востоке Афганистана
10 июня, 20:13
В Пентагоне заявили, что талибы никогда не угрожали США
Обсудить 0
