https://ria.ru/20200611/1572832645.html
Талибы заявили об освобождении 76 афганских пленных
2020-06-11T20:28
2020-06-11T20:28
газни (провинция)
афганистан
талибан
сша
в мире
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/02/0e/1564793699_0:0:2872:1616_1200x0_80_0_0_299176bc4deae281a232ea1707b9eb09.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200610/1572774341.html
газни (провинция)
афганистан
сша
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200611/1572832645.html?chat_room_id=1572832645
Новости
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/02/0e/1564793699_0:0:2872:1616_1200x0_80_0_0_299176bc4deae281a232ea1707b9eb09.jpg
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/02/0e/1564793699_170:0:2901:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_07c673aebd62530e141b1252021d6e23.jpg
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/02/0e/1564793699_52:0:2100:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_a458cbd0d590cba020847e73c4eb6b08.jpg
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
газни (провинция), афганистан, талибан, сша, в мире