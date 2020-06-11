Регистрация пройдена успешно!
СК проводит проверку по факту слива отходов в Ангару
2020-06-11T19:19
ангара
иркутская область
усолье-сибирское
СК проводит проверку по факту слива отходов в Ангару

19:19 11.06.2020
© Фото : СК РФАвтомобиль Следственного комитета РФ
Автомобиль Следственного комитета РФ
© Фото : СК РФ
ИРКУТСК, 11 июн – РИА Новости. Доследственная проверка проводится в Иркутской области, где обнаружен слив неизвестной жидкости в Ангару, сообщает СУ СК РФ региона.
По информации ведомства, слив в реку Ангара неизвестной жидкости темного цвета был обнаружен в четверг вблизи мясокомбината в городе Усолье-Сибирское Иркутской области.
"По данному факту организовано проведение доследственной проверки по признакам преступления, предусмотренного ст. 247 УК РФ (нарушение правил обращения экологически опасных веществ и отходов)", - говорится в сообщении.
Отмечается, что пробы жидкости на месте сброса взяты на экспертизу.
Пятно нефтепродуктов в акватории Калининградского залива в районе плавдока в г. Балтийске
Вчера, 18:56
В акватории Калининградского залива обнаружили нефтяные пятна
