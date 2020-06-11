https://ria.ru/20200611/1572827236.html
Собянин попросил пока не пользоваться детскими площадками в Москве
2020-06-11T18:48
2020-06-11T18:52
распространение нового коронавируса
коронавирус в россии
коронавирус covid-19
коронавирусы
сергей собянин
москва
общество
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/04/0a/1569848838_0:154:3093:1893_1200x0_80_0_0_c35ddd7f22fe3cac6c8596f7a49aa8fc.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200611/1572825460.html
москва
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200611/1572827236.html?chat_room_id=1572827236
Новости
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/04/0a/1569848838_0:154:3093:1893_1200x0_80_0_0_c35ddd7f22fe3cac6c8596f7a49aa8fc.jpg
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/04/0a/1569848838_181:0:2910:2047_1200x0_80_0_0_faedcc451d8e723c16a8927f8727f8ec.jpg
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/04/0a/1569848838_522:0:2569:2047_1200x0_80_0_0_0c47bed8bf3dca5a31a7a3e01899b454.jpg
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
коронавирус в россии, коронавирус covid-19, коронавирусы, сергей собянин, москва, общество