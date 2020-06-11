Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Сотрудники медицинского стационара в аэропорту Шереметьево
Распространение нового коронавируса
Собянин попросил пока не пользоваться детскими площадками в Москве
2020-06-11T18:52
коронавирус в россии, коронавирус covid-19, коронавирусы, сергей собянин, москва, общество

Собянин попросил пока не пользоваться детскими площадками в Москве

18:48 11.06.2020 (обновлено: 18:52 11.06.2020)
© РИА Новости / Григорий Сысоев / Перейти в фотобанкСотрудники полиции недалеко от огороженной детской площадки в период самоизоляции жителей
Сотрудники полиции недалеко от огороженной детской площадки в период самоизоляции жителей
© РИА Новости / Григорий Сысоев
Перейти в фотобанк
МОСКВА, 11 июн - РИА Новости. Мэр Москвы Сергей Собянин пока не рекомендует пользоваться детскими площадками в столице, их откроют 23 июня, если будет позволять эпидемиологическая ситуация, при этом дезинфицировать их будут тщательнее.
"Детскими площадками сейчас лучше не пользоваться, они закрыты, и мы планируем открыть детские площадки во дворах и парках 23-го числа, если будет позволять это эпидемиологическая ситуация. Сегодня пока я бы не рекомендовал ими пользоваться, они реально закрыты и запрещены к пользованию", - сказал Собянин в эфире телеканала "Россия 24", отвечая на вопросы москвичей.
Мэр Москвы Сергей Собянин в защитной маске
Вчера, 18:12Распространение нового коронавируса
Собянин опроверг информацию об одномоментном снятии ограничений в Москве
По его словам, когда площадки откроются, санитарно-защитные требования к ним и уровень дезинфекции будут усилены.
"Это будет сделано обязательно", - пообещал мэр.
Актуальные данные о ситуации с COVID-19 в России и мире представлены на портале стопкоронавирус.рф.
График снятия ограничений в Москве
8 июня, 20:11Распространение нового коронавируса
График снятия ограничений в Москве
Распространение нового коронавирусКоронавирус в РоссииКоронавирус COVID-19КоронавирусыСергей СобянинМоскваОбщество
