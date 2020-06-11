Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Мишустин продлил возможность получения пособия по безработице
2020-06-11T18:25
михаил мишустин
общество
михаил мишустин

Мишустин продлил возможность получения пособия по безработице

18:25 11.06.2020
4546
© РИА Новости / Александр Астафьев
Председатель правительства РФ Михаил Мишустин проводит совещание с вице-премьерами РФ в режиме видеоконференции
© РИА Новости / Александр Астафьев
Перейти в фотобанк
МОСКВА, 11 июн - РИА Новости. Премьер-министр РФ Михаил Мишустин подписал постановление о продлении на три месяца возможности получения пособия по безработице для тех, у кого после 1 марта закончился период его выплаты, сообщила пресс-служба кабмина.
"Безработные граждане получат дополнительную помощь от государства. Постановление об этом подписал председатель правительства России Михаил Мишустин. Так, на три месяца продлевается возможность получить пособие по безработице для тех, у кого после 1 марта закончился период его выплаты", - говорится в сообщении.
Как правительство и ЦБ помогут населению и бизнесу пережить пандемию
19 марта, 12:27
Коронавирусу вопреки: как государство поддержит население и бизнес
