Сотрудники медицинского стационара в аэропорту Шереметьево
Распространение нового коронавируса
Собянин заявил о падении смертности от COVID-19
распространение нового коронавируса
здоровье - общество, сергей собянин, москва, общество

Собянин заявил о падении смертности от COVID-19

18:22 11.06.2020
Мэр Москвы Сергей Собянин
Мэр Москвы Сергей Собянин
МОСКВА, 11 июн - РИА Новости. Число смертей от коронавируса в Москве уменьшается, умирают тяжелые больные, заболевшие 2-3 недели назад, сообщил мэр Москвы Сергей Собянин.
"Что касается смертей, то они постепенно уменьшаются, но в основном эти смерти - тяжелобольные, которых давно ведут врачи, это заболевшие не сегодня, а 2-3, а то и 4 недели назад. Болезнь развивается постепенно, врачи борются за каждого больного и пытаются спасти до последней минуты", - отметил Собянин в интервью телеканала "Россия 24".
Актуальные данные о ситуации с COVID-19 в России и мире представлены на портале стопкоронавирус.рф.
