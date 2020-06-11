Регистрация пройдена успешно!
https://ria.ru/20200611/1572825515.html
Путин провел телефонный разговор с королем Иордании
2020-06-11T18:30
россия
абдалла ii
владимир путин
иордания
в мире
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/02/1572352177_0:24:3003:1713_1200x0_80_0_0_0028b26afe2c796ce99d8904bd57494b.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200611/1572825431.html
россия
иордания
россия, абдалла ii, владимир путин, иордания, в мире

Путин провел телефонный разговор с королем Иордании

18:15 11.06.2020 (обновлено: 18:30 11.06.2020)
307
© РИА Новости / Алексей Никольский / Перейти в фотобанкПрезидент РФ Владимир Путин во время встречи в режиме видеоконференции с председателем правительства РФ Михаилом Мишустиным
Президент РФ Владимир Путин во время встречи в режиме видеоконференции с председателем правительства РФ Михаилом Мишустиным
© РИА Новости / Алексей Никольский
Перейти в фотобанк
МОСКВА, 11 июн - РИА Новости. Президент России Владимир Путин обсудил в ходе телефонного разговора с королем Иордании Абдаллой II ситуации в Сирии, Ливии и вопросы ближневосточного урегулирования, сообщила пресс-служба Кремля.
Добавляется, что Путин и Абдалла II также обсудили принимаемые меры в борьбе с коронавирусом и отметили важность консолидации усилий международного сообщества для преодоления последствий пандемии. Выражена готовность к участию в такой совместной работе.
"Лидеры также обменялись мнениями по актуальным темам региональной повестки дня, в частности, ситуации в Сирии, Ливии и по вопросам ближневосточного урегулирования. Условлено о продолжении контактов на различных уровнях", - говорится в сообщении.
Президент РФ Владимир Путин
Вчера, 18:11
Путин провел телефонный разговор с президентом Вьетнама
600010
Обсудить 0
РоссияАбдалла IIВладимир ПутинИорданияВ мире
