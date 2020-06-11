Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Сотрудники медицинского стационара в аэропорту Шереметьево
Распространение нового коронавируса
Собянин призвал не расслабляться, несмотря на снижение случаев COVID-19
2020-06-11T18:24
распространение нового коронавируса
коронавирус в россии
коронавирус covid-19
москва
общество
москва
коронавирус в россии, коронавирус covid-19, москва, общество

Собянин призвал не расслабляться, несмотря на снижение случаев COVID-19

18:10 11.06.2020 (обновлено: 18:24 11.06.2020)
© РИА Новости / Григорий Сысоев / Перейти в фотобанкМэр Москвы Сергей Собянин на церемонии открытия фонтанов на Поклонной горе в Москве
Мэр Москвы Сергей Собянин на церемонии открытия фонтанов на Поклонной горе в Москве
© РИА Новости / Григорий Сысоев
Перейти в фотобанк
МОСКВА, 11 июн - РИА Новости. Несмотря на снижение заболеваемости коронавирусом, расслабляться не стоит, заявил мэр Москвы Сергей Собянин.
"Конечно, не надо расслабляться. И говорить о том, что у нас ничего не снижается, совершенно неверно", - сказал Собянин в интервью телеканалу "Россия 24".
График снятия ограничений в Москве
8 июня, 20:11Распространение нового коронавируса
График снятия ограничений в Москве
Актуальные данные о ситуации с COVID-19 в России и мире представлены на портале стопкоронавирус.рф.
Распространение нового коронавирусаКоронавирус в РоссииКоронавирус COVID-19МоскваОбщество
