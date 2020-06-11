Регистрация пройдена успешно!
МИД России призвал КНДР и Южную Корею возобновить диалог
2020-06-11T17:52
россия
южная корея
кндр
в мире
россия, южная корея, кндр, в мире

МИД России призвал КНДР и Южную Корею возобновить диалог

17:34 11.06.2020 (обновлено: 17:52 11.06.2020)
© РИА Новости / Наталья СеливерстоваЗдание Министерства иностранных дел России на Смоленской-Сенной площади в Москве
Здание Министерства иностранных дел России на Смоленской-Сенной площади в Москве
© РИА Новости / Наталья Селиверстова
Здание Министерства иностранных дел России на Смоленской-Сенной площади в Москве. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 11 июн - РИА Новости. Сообщения о возможном разрыве каналов связи между двумя корейскими государствами не могут не вызывать сожаления у российской стороны, заявили РИА Новости в МИД РФ.
"Призываем обе корейские стороны воздерживаться от действий, способных спровоцировать напряженность и как можно скорее возобновить диалог. Убеждены, что другого пути урегулирования имеющихся проблем не существует",- отметили в ведомстве.
