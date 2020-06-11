https://ria.ru/20200611/1572820958.html
ЦИК обсудит организацию наблюдения за голосованием по Конституции
2020-06-11T17:07
2020-06-11T17:07
голосование по поправкам в конституцию
элла памфилова
конституция рф
цик рф
политика
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/138373/27/1383732785_0:98:3076:1828_1200x0_80_0_0_11e1f095835c2a3f2519c551f180ebb6.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200611/1572796662.html
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200611/1572820958.html?chat_room_id=1572820958
Новости
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/138373/27/1383732785_0:98:3076:1828_1200x0_80_0_0_11e1f095835c2a3f2519c551f180ebb6.jpg
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/138373/27/1383732785_345:0:3076:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_0c39bffd304b5794ab99a7eb24cf03c6.jpg
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/138373/27/1383732785_1028:0:3076:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_a6562d0d7b3d22a2becf747cde4fba99.jpg
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
элла памфилова, конституция рф, цик рф, политика