Конституция Российской Федерации
Голосование по поправкам в Конституцию
https://ria.ru/20200611/1572820958.html
ЦИК обсудит организацию наблюдения за голосованием по Конституции
2020-06-11T17:07
ЦИК обсудит организацию наблюдения за голосованием по Конституции

17:07 11.06.2020
101
МОСКВА, 11 июн - РИА Новости. ЦИК на следующей неделе обсудит с экспертами организацию наблюдения за общероссийским голосованием по поправкам в конституцию, следует из сообщения на сайте Центризбиркома.
Ранее председатель ЦИК Элла Памфилова заявляла, что Центризбирком взаимодействует с экспертами в индивидуальном порядке и готов возобновить работу экспертной площадки.
"18 июня 2020 года в 14.00 на базе консультативной площадки ЦИК России в режиме ВКС (видеоконференсвязь - ред.) состоится обсуждение вопросов организации наблюдения при проведении общероссийского голосования по вопросу одобрения изменений в Конституцию РФ", - говорится в сообщении.
ЦИК приглашает к диалогу экспертов и представителей движений наблюдателей.
Общероссийское голосование по поправкам назначено на 1 июля.
