Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Пожалуйста, перейдите по ссылке из письма, отправленного на
Юнармейцы во время передачи кисетов с землей с мест захоронений советских воинов с территорий иностранных государств
75 лет Великой Победы
https://ria.ru/20200611/1572818763.html
Путин призвал обеспечить полную безопасность гостей парада Победы
2020-06-11T17:15
75 лет великой победы
совет безопасности рф
владимир путин
общество
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/09/1572691892_0:0:2930:1648_1200x0_80_0_0_553533aa522f04b87b465081a4751d24.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200611/1572812045.html
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200611/1572818763.html?chat_room_id=1572818763
Новости
ru-RU
388
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/09/1572691892_0:0:2930:1648_1200x0_80_0_0_553533aa522f04b87b465081a4751d24.jpg
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/09/1572691892_30:0:2761:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_0200d5b9df04197da99e4a9a5c66e23e.jpg
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/09/1572691892_371:0:2419:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_27c9388ef9e6628b84e18b3be7427ab7.jpg
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
совет безопасности рф, владимир путин, общество

Путин призвал обеспечить полную безопасность гостей парада Победы

16:47 11.06.2020 (обновлено: 17:15 11.06.2020)
388
© РИА Новости / Алексей Никольский / Перейти в фотобанкПрезидент РФ Владимир Путин во время встречи в режиме видеоконференции с президентом, председателем правления Сбербанка РФ Германом Грефом
Президент РФ Владимир Путин во время встречи в режиме видеоконференции с президентом, председателем правления Сбербанка РФ Германом Грефом
© РИА Новости / Алексей Никольский
Перейти в фотобанк
МОСКВА, 11 июн - РИА Новости. Необходимо обеспечить полную безопасность гостей парада Победы, заявил президент РФ Владимир Путин.
"Нам, безусловно, нужно будет обеспечить полную безопасность наших гостей", - сказал Путин на совещании с постоянными членами Совбеза РФ.
Ранее Путин из-за ситуации с распространением коронавируса отложил проведение парада в честь 75-летия Победы. Девятого мая в российских городах прошли авиапарады и праздничные салюты. Позже Путин поручил Минобороны начать подготовку к параду 24 июня.
Военнослужащие Вооруженных сил Сербии во время военного парада в ознаменование 70-летия Победы в Великой Отечественной войне
Вчера, 15:1975 лет Великой Победы
Сербия отправила 75 гвардейцев на парад Победы в Москве
1120001
Обсудить 0
75 лет Великой ПобедыСовет Безопасности РФВладимир ПутинОбщество
Рекомендуем
Девушка в защитной маске на торгово-пешеходном мосту Багратион в Москве
В России увеличили пособия по безработице
Певица Алла Пугачева и телеведущий Максим Галкин
Галкин ответил на сообщения об обращении Пугачевой за госпомощью
Анна Мария Ефремова
Дочь Ефремова ответила на сообщения о его регистрации в Telegram
Актёр Михаил Ефремов во время избрания меры пресечения в Таганском суде Москвы
Адвокат заявил, что Ефремову грозит еще одна статья
Иван Охлобыстин
Охлобыстин заявил, что в ДТП с Ефремовым "погибли два человека"
Губернатор Нижегородской области Глеб Никитин
В Нижегородской области отменят QR-коды
Актёр Михаил Ефремов во время избрания меры пресечения в Таганском суде Москвы
Сим-карту Михаила Ефремова использовали для входа в Telegram
Видеозапись по делу о смерти мужчины от ожогов в калининградском ОВД
СК изучит видео по делу о смерти мужчины в калининградском ОВД
Баннер на здании Европейской Комиссии в Брюссел
В Еврокомиссии рассказали, граждан каких стран пустят в Евросоюз
Российские и турецкие военные во время совместного патрулирования в провинции Идлиб, Сирия
Американские военные пытались помешать российскому патрулю в Сирии
Актер Михаил Ефремов в Таганском районном суде
Бывшая жена Михаила Ефремова прокомментировала ДТП с участием актера
Губернатор Омской области Александр Бурков
В Омской области отменят режим самоизоляции
Здание Министерства иностранных дел России в Москве
МИД прокомментировал планы американских конгрессменов расширить санкции
Актер Михаил Ефремов в Таганском районном суде
Ефремова допросили по делу о сбыте наркотиков
Стратегический ракетоносец Ту95МС ВКС России
Американцы испугались за Аляску после полета российских Ту-95МС
Политика
Общество
Экономика
В мире
Происшествия
Спорт
Наука
Культура
Недвижимость
Религия
Туризм
Радио
Подкасты
Теги
Спецпроекты
Реклама
Продукты и услуги
Пресс-центр
Ria.ru в AppStore
Ria.ru в Google Play
Версия 2018.1 Beta 
© 2020 МИА «Россия сегодня» 
Сетевое издание РИА Новости зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 08 апреля 2014 года. 
Свидетельство о регистрации Эл № ФС77-57640
Учредитель: Федеральное государственное унитарное предприятие Международное информационное агентство «Россия сегодня» (МИА «Россия сегодня»). 
Правила использования материалов
Главный редактор: Гаврилова А.В.
Адрес электронной почты Редакции: internet-group@rian.ru
Телефон Редакции: 7 (495) 645-6601 
Чтобы связаться с редакцией или сообщить обо всех замеченных ошибках, воспользуйтесь формой обратной связи.
18+
Лента новостей
0
Сначала новыеСначала старые
loader
Онлайн
Заголовок открываемого материала
Чтобы участвовать в дискуссии
авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь
loader
Чаты
Заголовок открываемого материала
02:56Успенская объяснила ДТП с участием Ефремова
02:34У Белого дома убрали возведенный от протестующих забор
02:30Пушков объяснил, почему Зеленского не пригласили на парад Победы
02:21Госдеп обвинил Россию во вторжении Турции в Ливию
02:18Эксперт объяснил, почему смартфон выключается сам по себе
02:15В МУС назвали американские санкции против суда беспрецедентными
02:02Терапевт объяснила, сколько можно и нужно пить воды
01:51В WhatsApp появится новая функция
01:41Житель штата Нью-Йорк пытался пронести в больницу взрывные устройства
01:38Помпео обеспокоен приговором экс-сотруднику консульства США в Стамбуле
01:35В России за сутки потушили 44 лесных пожара
01:33В Мурманской области ввели режим ЧС после обрушения моста
01:26США усомнились в словах Пескова о российской ядерной доктрине
01:16Глава МИД КНДР заявил, что отношения с США вновь стали безнадежными
01:06Число заболевших COVID-19 в Эквадоре превысило 45 тысяч
01:04Ливанская армия стягивает силы для разгона демонстрантов в центре Бейрута
01:02Спутник МГУ и университета Гренобля запустят на европейской ракете
01:01Оксфордский словарь уточнит понятие "расизм"
00:59Посетитель паба рассказал о "непотребном состоянии" Ефремова
00:54США провели уже более 20 миллионов тестов на коронавирус
Лента новостейМолния