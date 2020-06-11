Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Путин планирует обсудить с членами Совбеза подготовку к параду Победы
2020-06-11T16:53
россия
владимир путин
общество
Путин планирует обсудить с членами Совбеза подготовку к параду Победы

16:33 11.06.2020 (обновлено: 16:53 11.06.2020)
© РИА Новости / Алексей НикольскийПрезидент РФ Владимир Путин
Президент РФ Владимир Путин
© РИА Новости / Алексей Никольский
Президент РФ Владимир Путин. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 11 июн - РИА Новости. Президент РФ Владимир Путин на совещании с членами СБ РФ заявил, что хотел бы обсудить подготовку к параду Победы.
"Начать хотел бы с вопросов подготовки к параду в честь Победы в Великой Отечественной войне. Мы обсуждали возможность проведения этого мероприятия торжественного в разных форматах. Я вижу, что (глава МИД) Сергей Викторович Лавров уже информирует коллег о том, как мы будем работать с нашими иностранными партнерами ", - сказал президент.
Пресс-секретарь президента Российской Федерации Дмитрий Песков
10 июня, 12:37
В Кремле объяснили, почему не пригласили Зеленского на парад Победы
