ДТП с участием мотоциклиста ДПС в Москве попало на видео
2020-06-11T17:48
департамент транспорта г. москвы, москва, происшествия - видео, происшествия

ДТП с участием мотоциклиста ДПС в Москве попало на видео

15:57 11.06.2020 (обновлено: 17:48 11.06.2020)
2503
МОСКВА, 11 июн — РИА Новости. Департамент транспорта Москвы опубликовал видеозапись аварии на западе столицы.
ДТП произошло на Мосфильмовской улице. Водитель такси на повороте столкнулся с сотрудником ДПС, который ехал на служебном мотоцикле.
В столичном департаменте транспорта рассказали, что полицейского госпитализировали в тяжелом состоянии: у него сотрясение мозга, закрытая черепно-мозговая травма, ушиб грудной клетки и перелом плеча.
Обстоятельства происшествия выясняются.
Кадры столкновения мотоцикла ДПС с легковым автомобилем на Мосфильмовской улице
Вчера, 15:43
На западе Москвы мотоциклист ДПС пострадал в ДТП
3321461519
Департамент транспорта г. МосквыМоскваПроисшествия - ВидеоПроисшествия
