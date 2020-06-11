Регистрация пройдена успешно!
https://ria.ru/20200611/1572814323.html
Вершинин провел телефонный разговор с послом Турции
2020-06-11T15:50
тиджани мухаммад-банде
сергей вершинин
генеральная ассамблея оон
москва
турция
оон
в мире
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/155544/29/1555442991_0:0:3072:1728_1200x0_80_0_0_af51c9971a4fae4d1d06af71db79c4da.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200609/1572672607.html
москва
турция
тиджани мухаммад-банде, сергей вершинин, генеральная ассамблея оон, москва, турция, оон, в мире

Вершинин провел телефонный разговор с послом Турции

15:50 11.06.2020
Заместитель министра иностранных дел РФ Сергей Вершинин
Заместитель министра иностранных дел РФ Сергей Вершинин
© РИА Новости / Сергей Пятаков
Перейти в фотобанк
Заместитель министра иностранных дел РФ Сергей Вершинин. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 11 июн - РИА Новости. Замглавы российского МИД Сергей Вершинин и посол Турции в Москве Мехмет Самсар в четверг обсудили по телефону двустороннее сотрудничество на площадке ООН, сообщает МИД РФ.
"В фокусе внимания были вопросы сотрудничества двух стран на площадке Организации Объединенных Наций, в том числе в контексте 75-й сессии Генассамблеи ООН, открывающейся в сентябре текущего года", - говорится в сообщении.
Ранее сообщалось, что председатель Генассамблеи ООН Тиджани Мухаммад-Банде в письме, разосланном странам ООН во вторник, предложил рассмотреть возможность провести неделю высокого уровня сессии Генассамблеи 22-29 сентября без личного участия лидеров государств, предполагается, что в зале покажут заранее записанные выступления.
Пляж в Турции
9 июня, 11:40Туризм
В Турции рассказали, когда ждут первых туристов из России
Тиджани Мухаммад-БандеСергей ВершининГенеральная Ассамблея ООНМоскваТурцияООНВ мире
