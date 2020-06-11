Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Сотрудники медицинского стационара в аэропорту Шереметьево
Распространение нового коронавируса
Энергокомпаниям могут возместить часть расходов на защиту от коронавируса
2020-06-11T15:32
распространение нового коронавируса
коронавирус в россии
коронавирус covid-19
безопасность
экономика
© РИА Новости / Алексей СухоруковГлавный щит управления Тамбовской ТЭЦ
Главный щит управления Тамбовской ТЭЦ
© РИА Новости / Алексей Сухоруков
Главный щит управления Тамбовской ТЭЦ. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 11 июн – РИА Новости. Власти РФ обсуждают частичную компенсацию энергокомпаниям расходов на меры защиты от коронавируса в будущем, сообщил замминистра энергетики РФ Юрий Маневич в ходе онлайн-конференции "Энергетика во время и после COVID-19".
"Расходы на средства индивидуальной защиты для персонала, проведение санитарных мероприятий в офисах и на рабочих местах оплачивались компаниями самостоятельно. В этой связи в структурах власти сейчас идет активная дискуссия о возможности частичной компенсации этих расходов в будущих периодах регулирования", - сказал Маневич.
Актуальные данные о ситуации с COVID-19 в России и мире представлены на портале стопкоронавирус.рф.
Распространение нового коронавирусаКоронавирус в РоссииКоронавирус COVID-19БезопасностьЭкономика
