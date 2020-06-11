Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Пожалуйста, перейдите по ссылке из письма, отправленного на
Сотрудники медицинского стационара в аэропорту Шереметьево
Распространение нового коронавируса
https://ria.ru/20200611/1572804743.html
ЕК рекомендовала постепенно снимать ограничения на поездки в ЕС
2020-06-11T13:46
распространение нового коронавируса
коронавирус covid-19
коронавирусы
еврокомиссия
евросоюз
в мире
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/155212/69/1552126908_0:159:3077:1889_1200x0_80_0_0_7b69bed9c3665605d523125f74deca5b.jpg
1
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200611/1572804743.html?chat_room_id=1572804743
Новости
ru-RU
257
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/155212/69/1552126908_0:159:3077:1889_1200x0_80_0_0_7b69bed9c3665605d523125f74deca5b.jpg
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/155212/69/1552126908_173:0:2902:2047_1200x0_80_0_0_01677c9a66c5dfc81223cebe42817c93.jpg
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/155212/69/1552126908_0:0:2047:2047_1200x0_80_0_0_12f20c484fe2c1540417659b730778b3.jpg
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
коронавирус covid-19, коронавирусы, еврокомиссия, евросоюз, в мире

ЕК рекомендовала постепенно снимать ограничения на поездки в ЕС

13:41 11.06.2020 (обновлено: 13:46 11.06.2020)
257
© РИА Новости / Алексей ВитвицкийФлаги с символикой Евросоюза у здания Еврокомиссии в Брюсселе
Флаги с символикой Евросоюза у здания Еврокомиссии в Брюсселе
© РИА Новости / Алексей Витвицкий
БРЮССЕЛЬ, 11 июн – РИА Новости, Мария Князева. Еврокомиссия рекомендует странам Евросоюза начать после 30 июня постепенное снятие ограничений на въезд в Евросоюз, введенных из-за борьбы с распространением нового коронавируса, говорится в сообщении ЕК.
"Еврокомиссия рекомендует частичное и постепенное снятие ограничений на поездки в ЕС после 30 июня на основе общего скоординированного подхода", - говорится в сообщении.
Последние данные о ситуации с COVID-19 в России и мире представлены на портале стопкоронавирус.рф.
Скорость распространения нового коронавируса
8 февраля, 14:35Распространение нового коронавируса
Скорость распространения нового коронавируса
100020
Обсудить 1
Распространение нового коронавирусаКоронавирус COVID-19КоронавирусыЕврокомиссияЕвросоюзВ мире
Рекомендуем
Баннер на здании Европейской Комиссии в Брюссел
В Еврокомиссии рассказали, граждан каких стран пустят в Евросоюз
Вид на библиотеку Oodi в Хельсинки
Финляндия с 14 июня откроет границы для туристов из некоторых стран
Актер Михаил Ефремов в Таганском районном суде
Бывшая жена Михаила Ефремова прокомментировала ДТП с участием актера
Актёр Михаил Ефремов во время избрания меры пресечения в Таганском суде Москвы
"Звездный" адвокат объяснил отказ защищать Ефремова
Самолет авиакомпании Turkish Airlines в аэропорту Внуково в Москве
Турция намерена возобновить полеты в Россию с 15 июля
Баннер с символикой Евросоюза на здании Европейской Комиссии в Брюсселе.
Большинство стран ЕС объявили об открытии внутренних границ
Минск
Претендент на пост президента Белоруссии приостановила сбор подписей
Мэр Москвы Сергей Собянин на церемонии открытия фонтанов на Поклонной горе в Москве
Собянин призвал ограничить поездки в Москву гостям из регионов
Краснодар
На Кубани отменили пропуска для передвижения между муниципалитетами
Флаги с символикой Евросоюза у здания Еврокомиссии в Брюсселе
ЕК рекомендовала странам Шенгена снять пограничный контроль к 15 июня
Губернатор Омской области Александр Бурков
В Омской области отменят режим самоизоляции
Баннер на здании Европейской Комиссии в Брюссел
Еврокомиссия рекомендовала создать список стран для разрешения на въезд
Вход в здание Еврокомиссии в Брюсселе
В ЕК дали рекомендации по открытию границ Евросоюза
Автомобиль скорой помощи на одной из улиц в Минске
В Белоруссии отменили самоизоляцию для прибывших из ряда стран
Анна Мария Ефремова
Дочь Ефремова ответила на сообщения о его регистрации в Telegram
Политика
Общество
Экономика
В мире
Происшествия
Спорт
Наука
Культура
Недвижимость
Религия
Туризм
Радио
Подкасты
Теги
Спецпроекты
Реклама
Продукты и услуги
Пресс-центр
Ria.ru в AppStore
Ria.ru в Google Play
Версия 2018.1 Beta 
© 2020 МИА «Россия сегодня» 
Сетевое издание РИА Новости зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 08 апреля 2014 года. 
Свидетельство о регистрации Эл № ФС77-57640
Учредитель: Федеральное государственное унитарное предприятие Международное информационное агентство «Россия сегодня» (МИА «Россия сегодня»). 
Правила использования материалов
Главный редактор: Гаврилова А.В.
Адрес электронной почты Редакции: internet-group@rian.ru
Телефон Редакции: 7 (495) 645-6601 
Чтобы связаться с редакцией или сообщить обо всех замеченных ошибках, воспользуйтесь формой обратной связи.
18+
Лента новостей
0
Сначала новыеСначала старые
loader
Онлайн
Заголовок открываемого материала
Чтобы участвовать в дискуссии
авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь
loader
Чаты
Заголовок открываемого материала
02:34У Белого дома убрали возведенный от протестующих забор
02:30Пушков объяснил, почему Зеленского не пригласили на парад Победы
02:21Госдеп обвинил Россию во вторжении Турции в Ливию
02:18Эксперт объяснил, почему смартфон выключается сам по себе
02:15В МУС прокомментировали санкции США против суда
02:02Терапевт объяснила, сколько можно и нужно пить воды
01:51В WhatsApp появится новая функция
01:41Житель штата Нью-Йорк пытался пронести в больницу взрывные устройства
01:38Помпео обеспокоен приговором экс-сотруднику консульства США в Стамбуле
01:35В России за сутки потушили 44 лесных пожара
01:33В Мурманской области ввели режим ЧС после обрушения моста
01:26США усомнились в словах Пескова о российской ядерной доктрине
01:16Глава МИД КНДР заявил, что отношения с США вновь стали безнадежными
01:06Число заболевших COVID-19 в Эквадоре превысило 45 тысяч
01:04Ливанская армия стягивает силы для разгона демонстрантов в центре Бейрута
01:02Спутник МГУ и университета Гренобля запустят на европейской ракете
01:01Оксфордский словарь уточнит понятие "расизм"
00:59Посетитель паба рассказал о "непотребном состоянии" Ефремова
00:54США провели уже более 20 миллионов тестов на коронавирус
00:41Sony показала первые игры для PlayStation 5
Лента новостейМолния