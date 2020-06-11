Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Пожалуйста, перейдите по ссылке из письма, отправленного на
Сотрудники медицинского стационара в аэропорту Шереметьево
Распространение нового коронавируса
https://ria.ru/20200611/1572800654.html
Число случаев коронавируса в Иране превысило 180 тысяч
2020-06-11T12:54
распространение нового коронавируса
коронавирус covid-19
коронавирусы
здоровье - общество
иран
в мире
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/04/1a/1570591743_0:164:3059:1885_1200x0_80_0_0_01e064594efee83d69619d743053b305.jpg
иран
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200611/1572800654.html?chat_room_id=1572800654
Новости
ru-RU
156
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/04/1a/1570591743_0:164:3059:1885_1200x0_80_0_0_01e064594efee83d69619d743053b305.jpg
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/04/1a/1570591743_164:0:2895:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_13421e87244c15f736e93a3f8d0605da.jpg
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/04/1a/1570591743_506:0:2554:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_5a588b6eb612db8dbe6ae6ee3c2a00bd.jpg
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
коронавирус covid-19, коронавирусы, здоровье - общество, иран, в мире

Число случаев коронавируса в Иране превысило 180 тысяч

12:54 11.06.2020
156
© РИА Новости / Антон БыстровСитуация в тегеранском метрополитене в условиях коронавируса
Ситуация в тегеранском метрополитене в условиях коронавируса
© РИА Новости / Антон Быстров
ТЕГЕРАН, 11 июн – РИА Новости. Число случаев заражения коронавирусом в Иране превысило 180 тысяч, выздоровели около 142,7 тысячи человек, сообщила официальный представитель минздрава страны Сима Садат Лари.
В эфире телеканала IRINN она сообщила, что за прошедшие сутки удалось выявить 2238 новых случаев заражения коронавирусом, скончались 78 человек.
Всего с 19 февраля, когда власти Ирана впервые сообщили о COVID-19, выявлено 180 156 случаев заражения, из которых 8584 со смертельным исходом. Выздоровели 142 663 человека.
Актуальные данные о ситуации с COVID-19 в России и мире представлены на портале стопкоронавирус.рф.
Голыми руками не возьмёшь: чего боится новый коронавирус
23 апреля, 10:43Распространение нового коронавируса
Голыми руками не возьмешь: чего боится новый коронавирус
001101
Обсудить 0
Распространение нового коронавирусаКоронавирус COVID-19КоронавирусыЗдоровье - ОбществоИранВ мире
Рекомендуем
Тегеран
В Иране число жертв коронавируса достигло 8506
Нью-Йорк
В США выявили более 27 тысяч новых случаев коронавируса за сутки
Города мира. Женева
ВОЗ заявила об угрозе новых вспышек лихорадки Эбола в Африке
Медицинские работники во время визита к пациентам, контактировавшим с заболевшими коронавирусом, в Минске
В Белоруссии число выявленных случаев COVID-19 выросло до 51 816
Тегеран
В Иране выявили 2095 новых случаев заражения коронавирусом
Муниципальные работники во время дезинфекции Бухареста, Румыния
В Румынии число заразившихся коронавирусом превысило 21 тысячу
Тест-системы для диагностики нового коронавируса
В Нидерландах число заразившихся коронавирусом превысило 48 тысяч
Продажа масок в Брюсселе
В Бельгии за сутки умерли 16 человек с подозрением на COVID-19
Аэропорт Гома в Демократической республике Конго
ВОЗ предупредила о высоком риске распространения Эболы в ДРК
Министр иностранных дел РФ Сергей Лавров и министр иностранных дел Исламской Республики Иран Мухаммад Джавад Зариф на пресс-конференции по итогам встречи
Лавров 16 июня планирует встретиться с главой МИД Ирана
Врачи врачи беседуют с девочкой в бесплатном медицинском лагере в трущобах Дхарави в Мумбаи, Индия
В Индии за сутки выявили почти 10 тысяч случаев COVID-19
Тестирование на коронавирус
На Украине число выявленных случаев коронавируса выросло до 29 070
Медицинские работники в машине перед зданием медицинского центра в Ереване
Число случаев заражения коронавирусом в Армении выросло до 14669
Эквадор
Число заболевших COVID-19 в Эквадоре превысило 45 тысяч
Машина скорой помощи в Медане, Индонезия
В Индонезии число заразившихся коронавирусом превысило 35 тысяч
Политика
Общество
Экономика
В мире
Происшествия
Спорт
Наука
Культура
Недвижимость
Религия
Туризм
Радио
Подкасты
Теги
Спецпроекты
Реклама
Продукты и услуги
Пресс-центр
Ria.ru в AppStore
Ria.ru в Google Play
Версия 2018.1 Beta 
© 2020 МИА «Россия сегодня» 
Сетевое издание РИА Новости зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 08 апреля 2014 года. 
Свидетельство о регистрации Эл № ФС77-57640
Учредитель: Федеральное государственное унитарное предприятие Международное информационное агентство «Россия сегодня» (МИА «Россия сегодня»). 
Правила использования материалов
Главный редактор: Гаврилова А.В.
Адрес электронной почты Редакции: internet-group@rian.ru
Телефон Редакции: 7 (495) 645-6601 
Чтобы связаться с редакцией или сообщить обо всех замеченных ошибках, воспользуйтесь формой обратной связи.
18+
Лента новостей
0
Сначала новыеСначала старые
loader
Онлайн
Заголовок открываемого материала
Чтобы участвовать в дискуссии
авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь
loader
Чаты
Заголовок открываемого материала
02:34У Белого дома убрали возведенный от протестующих забор
02:30Пушков объяснил, почему Зеленского не пригласили на парад Победы
02:21Госдеп: "вмешательство России" в Ливии вызвало интервенцию Турции
02:18Эксперт объяснил, почему смартфон выключается сам по себе
02:15В МУС прокомментировали санкции США против суда
02:02Терапевт объяснила, сколько можно и нужно пить воды
01:51В WhatsApp появится новая функция
01:41Житель штата Нью-Йорк пытался пронести в больницу взрывные устройства
01:38Помпео обеспокоен приговором экс-сотруднику консульства США в Стамбуле
01:35В России за сутки потушили 44 лесных пожара
01:33В Мурманской области ввели режим ЧС после обрушения моста
01:26США усомнились в словах Пескова о российской ядерной доктрине
01:16Глава МИД КНДР заявил, что отношения с США вновь стали безнадежными
01:06Число заболевших COVID-19 в Эквадоре превысило 45 тысяч
01:04Ливанская армия стягивает силы для разгона демонстрантов в центре Бейрута
01:02Спутник МГУ и университета Гренобля запустят на европейской ракете
01:01Оксфордский словарь уточнит понятие "расизм"
00:59Посетитель паба рассказал о "непотребном состоянии" Ефремова
00:54США провели уже более 20 миллионов тестов на коронавирус
00:41Sony показала первые игры для PlayStation 5
Лента новостейМолния