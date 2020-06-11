Регистрация пройдена успешно!
https://ria.ru/20200611/1572800627.html
Путин примет участие в церемонии подъема флага на Поклонной горе
2020-06-11T12:54
владимир толстой
дмитрий песков
владимир путин
общество
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/05/15/1571795946_0:0:2986:1680_1200x0_80_0_0_3006a2d3d8fe0c48fbbb0e1d1a6214ee.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200611/1572799368.html
https://ria.ru/20200611/1572800627.html?chat_room_id=1572800627
Новости
265
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/05/15/1571795946_0:0:2986:1680_1200x0_80_0_0_3006a2d3d8fe0c48fbbb0e1d1a6214ee.jpg
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/05/15/1571795946_50:0:2781:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_c8e90176619bd0b89bb0a0117a7595ab.jpg
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/05/15/1571795946_391:0:2439:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_530b5e1318affebd443f6ead257a0dbd.jpg
владимир толстой, дмитрий песков, владимир путин, общество

Путин примет участие в церемонии подъема флага на Поклонной горе

12:54 11.06.2020
© РИА Новости / Алексей Никольский / Перейти в фотобанкПрезидент РФ Владимир Путин
Президент РФ Владимир Путин
© РИА Новости / Алексей Никольский
Перейти в фотобанк
Президент РФ Владимир Путин. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 11 июн - РИА Новости. Президент РФ Владимир Путин в День России вручит золотые медали Героям Труда и примет участие в церемонии подъема флага на Поклонной горе, сообщил журналистам пресс-секретарь главы государства Дмитрий Песков.
"Завтра президент вручит золотые медали "Герой труда Российской Федерации". И президент также примет участие в церемонии подъема государственного флага Российской Федерации на Поклонной горе", - сказал Песков.
Он добавил, что президент не планирует посетить вечерний концерт на Красной площади.
Ранее советник президента России по культуре Владимир Толстой рассказал РИА Новости, что в День России пройдет награждение Героев Труда, а большого приема 12 июня не предполагается.
Президент РФ Владимир Путин во время встречи в режиме видеоконференции
Вчера, 12:38
Решение о переходе к обычному общению примет Путин, заявил Песков
