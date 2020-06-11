Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Сотрудники медицинского стационара в аэропорту Шереметьево
Распространение нового коронавируса
https://ria.ru/20200611/1572798142.html
Более 80% новых пациентов с COVID-19 в Москве моложе 65 лет
2020-06-11T12:23
распространение нового коронавируса
коронавирус в россии
коронавирус covid-19
москва
общество
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/05/1572529778_0:0:2716:1529_1200x0_80_0_0_2ae510d1c02ff29f086ecdf912b9b04d.jpg
1
москва
коронавирус в россии, коронавирус covid-19, москва, общество

Более 80% новых пациентов с COVID-19 в Москве моложе 65 лет

12:23 11.06.2020
1385
© РИА Новости / Владимир Астапкович / Перейти в фотобанкВрач
Врач
© РИА Новости / Владимир Астапкович
Перейти в фотобанк
Врач. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 11 июн - РИА Новости. Более 80% новых пациентов с коронавирусом в Москве моложе 65 лет, из них 10,5% - дети, сообщили в четверг в столичном оперативном штабе по контролю и мониторингу ситуации с коронавирусом.
"В столице подтверждено 1436 новых случаев заражения коронавирусной инфекцией. Всего в Москве к настоящему моменту зафиксирован 201 221 случай коронавируса. 41% среди новых заболевших - люди в возрасте от 18 до 45 лет, 31,7% - от 46 до 65 лет, 11,9% - от 66 до 79 лет, еще 4,9% – старше 80 лет. Также 10,5% среди заболевших - дети", - говорится в сообщении.
Актуальные данные о ситуации с COVID-19 в России и мире представлены на портале стопкоронавирус.рф.
Темпы распространения и летальность COVID-19 в России и Москве
15 мая, 22:13Распространение нового коронавируса
Темпы распространения и летальность COVID-19 в России и Москве
Распространение нового коронавирусаКоронавирус в РоссииКоронавирус COVID-19МоскваОбщество
