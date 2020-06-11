Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Конституция Российской Федерации
Голосование по поправкам в Конституцию
Данные о "принуждении" бюджетников к электронному голосованию проверят
2020-06-11T12:55
элла памфилова, конституция рф, цик рф

Данные о "принуждении" бюджетников к электронному голосованию проверят

12:55 11.06.2020
Агитационный плакат за общероссийское голосование по поправкам в Конституции
Агитационный плакат за общероссийское голосование по поправкам в Конституции
© РИА Новости / Кирилл Каллиников
МОСКВА, 11 июн - РИА Новости. Центризбирком РФ проверит информацию о возможном принуждении бюджетников к электронному голосованию по поправкам в конституцию, заявила глава ЦИК Элла Памфилова.
"Мы договорились и на уровне руководства Москвы, чтобы всю информацию, которая идёт к нам по горячей линии, все это мы будем передавать, держать под контролем, чтобы понять, что на самом деле реально, а что спровоцировано", - сказала Памфилова журналистам в ответ на вопрос, может ли она подтвердить факты принуждения бюджетников к электронному голосованию.
Цифровой избирательный участок для электронного голосования на выборах в Московскую городскую Думу
10 июня, 14:09Голосование по поправкам в Конституцию
Мосгоризбирком прокомментировал сообщения о фальсификациях на голосовании
Голосование по поправкам в КонституциюЭлла ПамфиловаКонституция РФЦИК РФ
