Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Пожалуйста, перейдите по ссылке из письма, отправленного на
Панорама Идлиба, Сирия
Война в Сирии
https://ria.ru/20200611/1572796255.html
В Сирию за сутки вернулись более 20 беженцев из-за рубежа
2020-06-11T11:58
война в сирии
война в сирии
сирия
иордания
дамаск (город)
в мире
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/153147/73/1531477310_0:353:3014:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_4eabe5b4c10340fe950e6d67f8614c12.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200611/1572796047.html
сирия
иордания
дамаск (город)
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200611/1572796255.html?chat_room_id=1572796255
Новости
ru-RU
84
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/153147/73/1531477310_0:353:3014:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_4eabe5b4c10340fe950e6d67f8614c12.jpg
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/153147/73/1531477310_4:0:2735:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_9a9cecd720f9f6af94ae8c650e7d8c04.jpg
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/153147/73/1531477310_345:0:2393:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_8b7dfefbdee70547fb41d1cc5722513f.jpg
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
война в сирии, сирия, иордания, дамаск (город), в мире

В Сирию за сутки вернулись более 20 беженцев из-за рубежа

11:58 11.06.2020
84
© РИА Новости / Михаил Алаеддин / Перейти в фотобанкПограничный переход "Насиб" на сирийско-иорданской границе
Пограничный переход Насиб на сирийско-иорданской границе
© РИА Новости / Михаил Алаеддин
Перейти в фотобанк
Пограничный переход "Насиб" на сирийско-иорданской границе. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 11 июн - РИА Новости. Свыше 20 беженцев вернулись в Сирию из Ливана за минувшие сутки, следует из информационного бюллетеня центра приема, распределения и размещения беженцев, опубликованного на сайте Минобороны России.
"За прошедшие сутки в Сирийскую Арабскую Республику с территории Ливана через пункты пропуска "Джейдет-Ябус" и "Телль-Калах" возвратились 25 беженцев (в том числе: женщин – 8, детей – 13). Из Иордании через пункт пропуска "Насиб" вывод беженцев не осуществлялся", - говорится в тексте бюллетеня.
В места постоянного проживания внутри страны в течение суток беженцы не возвращались.
Добавляется, что инженерные подразделения ВС Сирии за сутки разминировали 1,8 гектара территории в населенных пунктах Дума (провинция Дамаск), Джасим и Эль-Харра (провинция Дераа). Обнаружено и уничтожено 37 взрывоопасных предметов.
Бронеавтомобили военной полиции РФ в Сирии
Вчера, 11:55Война в Сирии
Россия зафиксировала два нарушения перемирия в Сирии за сутки
000000
Обсудить 0
Война в СирииВойна в СирииСирияИорданияДамаск (город)В мире
Рекомендуем
Бронеавтомобили военной полиции РФ в Сирии
Россия зафиксировала два нарушения перемирия в Сирии за сутки
Военнослужащие Ливийской национальной армии
Ливан поддержал египетскую инициативу по Ливии
Патруль российской военной полиции
Генерал прокомментировал инцидент с российским патрулем в Сирии
Министр иностранных дел Турции Мевлют Чавушоглу
Турция призвала США играть более активную роль в Ливии
Государственный музей-усадьба Архангельское
Парки федеральных музеев России откроются с 16 июня
Заместитель председателя Государственной Думы РФ Ирина Яровая
Яровая прокомментировала обвинение России в спонсировании террористов
Дым поднимается после авиаударов по городу Саракеб, в провинции Идлиб, Сирия. 27 февраля 2020
Террористы сожгли поля пшеницы на северо-востоке Сирии, сообщили СМИ
Машина скорой помощи в Медане, Индонезия
В Индонезии число заразившихся коронавирусом превысило 35 тысяч
Местные жители в защитных масках на улице Манилы, Филиппины
На Филиппинах число заразившихся коронавирусом превысило 24 тысячи
Военнослужащие Вооруженных Сил Индии
СМИ: индийский военный погиб при обстреле со стороны армии Пакистана
Пальмира
В Пальмире восстановили электросети, почти уничтоженные во время войны
Председатель Центральной избирательной комиссии России Элла Памфилова
Памфилова опровергла сообщения о "принуждении" к голосованию по поправкам
Прохожие около баннера, информирующего об общероссийском голосовании по поправкам в Конституцию РФ, в Новосибирске
ЦИК назвал число россиян, желающих проголосовать по месту нахождения
Премьер-министр Михаил Мишустин проводит заседание правительства России в режиме видеоконференции
Правительство вернется к теме неналоговых платежей для бизнеса
Президент РФ Владимир Путин во время встречи в режиме видеоконференции с председателем правительства РФ Михаилом Мишустиным
Путин провел телефонный разговор с королем Иордании
Политика
Общество
Экономика
В мире
Происшествия
Спорт
Наука
Культура
Недвижимость
Религия
Туризм
Радио
Подкасты
Теги
Спецпроекты
Реклама
Продукты и услуги
Пресс-центр
Ria.ru в AppStore
Ria.ru в Google Play
Версия 2018.1 Beta 
© 2020 МИА «Россия сегодня» 
Сетевое издание РИА Новости зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 08 апреля 2014 года. 
Свидетельство о регистрации Эл № ФС77-57640
Учредитель: Федеральное государственное унитарное предприятие Международное информационное агентство «Россия сегодня» (МИА «Россия сегодня»). 
Правила использования материалов
Главный редактор: Гаврилова А.В.
Адрес электронной почты Редакции: internet-group@rian.ru
Телефон Редакции: 7 (495) 645-6601 
Чтобы связаться с редакцией или сообщить обо всех замеченных ошибках, воспользуйтесь формой обратной связи.
18+
Лента новостей
0
Сначала новыеСначала старые
loader
Онлайн
Заголовок открываемого материала
Чтобы участвовать в дискуссии
авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь
loader
Чаты
Заголовок открываемого материала
02:34У Белого дома убрали возведенный от протестующих забор
02:30Пушков объяснил, почему Зеленского не пригласили на парад Победы
02:21Госдеп: "вмешательство России" в Ливии вызвало интервенцию Турции
02:18Эксперт объяснил, почему смартфон выключается сам по себе
02:15В МУС прокомментировали санкции США против суда
02:02Терапевт объяснила, сколько можно и нужно пить воды
01:51В WhatsApp появится новая функция
01:41Житель штата Нью-Йорк пытался пронести в больницу взрывные устройства
01:38Помпео обеспокоен приговором экс-сотруднику консульства США в Стамбуле
01:35В России за сутки потушили 44 лесных пожара
01:33В Мурманской области ввели режим ЧС после обрушения моста
01:26США усомнились в словах Пескова о российской ядерной доктрине
01:16Глава МИД КНДР заявил, что отношения с США вновь стали безнадежными
01:06Число заболевших COVID-19 в Эквадоре превысило 45 тысяч
01:04Ливанская армия стягивает силы для разгона демонстрантов в центре Бейрута
01:02Спутник МГУ и университета Гренобля запустят на европейской ракете
01:01Оксфордский словарь уточнит понятие "расизм"
00:59Посетитель паба рассказал о "непотребном состоянии" Ефремова
00:54США провели уже более 20 миллионов тестов на коронавирус
00:41Sony показала первые игры для PlayStation 5
Лента новостейМолния