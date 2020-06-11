Регистрация пройдена успешно!
https://ria.ru/20200611/1572790222.html
В Норильск для сбора топлива доставили 70 емкостей по 250 кубометров
2020-06-11T10:49
разлив дизельного топлива в норильске
мчс россии (министерство рф по делам гражданской обороны, чрезвычайным ситуациям и ликвидации последствий стихийных бедствий)
красноярский край
норильск
происшествия
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/0b/1572788951_0:67:1280:787_1200x0_80_0_0_1e8eafdf6c35bb336369c336c1e49040.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200611/1572787215.html
красноярский край
норильск
Новости
разлив дизельного топлива в норильске, мчс россии (министерство рф по делам гражданской обороны, чрезвычайным ситуациям и ликвидации последствий стихийных бедствий), красноярский край, норильск, происшествия

В Норильск для сбора топлива доставили 70 емкостей по 250 кубометров

10:49 11.06.2020
59
© Фото : МЧС РФСотрудники МЧС во время ликвидации последствий ЧС в Норильске
Сотрудники МЧС во время ликвидации последствий ЧС в Норильске
© Фото : МЧС РФ
МОСКВА, 11 июн - РИА Новости. Специалисты уже доставили на место аварии в Норильске 70 емкостей общим объемом 17,5 тысячи кубических метров для сбора разлившегося дизельного топлива, сообщил РИА Новости в четверг представитель экстренных служб.
"В район проведения работ доставлены 70 емкостей по 250 кубометров каждая", - сказал собеседник агентства.
Он уточнил, что общая вместимость емкостей составляет 17 500 кубических метров.
Один из резервуаров хранения дизтоплива на ТЭЦ-3 (принадлежит АО "НТЭК", входящему в группу "Норильский никель") в Норильске 29 мая получил повреждения из-за резкой просадки опор фундамента, произошло ЧП с утечкой около 21 тысячи тонн топлива. "Норникель" считает основной причиной аварии потепление в условиях вечной мерзлоты, которое привело в движение опоры под топливными цистернами. На территории Красноярского края введен режим ЧС федерального уровня. МЧС сообщило о локализации разлившегося топлива. Было возбуждено уголовное дело по ряду статей УК РФ.
Ликвидация разлива топлива в Норильске
10:07
В Норильске установили 34 боновых заграждений для сбора топлива
Разлив дизельного топлива в НорильскеМЧС России (Министерство РФ по делам гражданской обороны, чрезвычайным ситуациям и ликвидации последствий стихийных бедствий)Красноярский крайНорильскПроисшествия
