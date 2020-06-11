Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Сотрудники медицинского стационара в аэропорту Шереметьево
Распространение нового коронавируса
Число заболевших COVID-19 в Москве превысило 200 тысяч
распространение нового коронавируса
коронавирус в россии
коронавирус covid-19
москва
общество
москва
РИА Новости
Новости
коронавирус в россии, коронавирус covid-19, москва, общество

Число заболевших COVID-19 в Москве превысило 200 тысяч

10:40 11.06.2020
Медик у машины скорой помощи
Медик у машины скорой помощи
© РИА Новости / Илья Питалев
Перейти в фотобанк
Медик у машины скорой помощи. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 11 июн - РИА Новости. Число заболевших коронавирусом в Москве превысило 200 тысяч, составив 201 221, следует из официальных данных.
Согласно данным столичного департамента здравоохранения на 10 июня, в столице было выявлено 199 785 случаев заболевания коронавирусом.
"Москва - 1 436", - говорится в данных оперативного штаба о новых случаях заболевания коронавирусом за сутки в России на 11 июня.
Последние данные о ситуации с COVID-19 в России и мире представлены на портале стопкоронавирус.рф.
Темпы распространения и летальность COVID-19 в России и Москве
15 мая, 22:13Распространение нового коронавируса
Темпы распространения и летальность COVID-19 в России и Москве
Обсудить 0
Распространение нового коронавирусаКоронавирус в РоссииКоронавирус COVID-19МоскваОбщество
