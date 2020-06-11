Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Сотрудники медицинского стационара в аэропорту Шереметьево
Распространение нового коронавируса
Число медработников с коронавирусом в Пермском крае превысило 300
коронавирус в россии, коронавирус covid-19, пермский край

Число медработников с коронавирусом в Пермском крае превысило 300

10:22 11.06.2020
© РИА Новости / Владимир Астапкович / Перейти в фотобанкВрачи и пациент с COVID-19 в палате центральной клинической больницы "РЖД-Медицина" в Москве
Врачи и пациент с COVID-19 в палате центральной клинической больницы РЖД-Медицина в Москве
© РИА Новости / Владимир Астапкович
Перейти в фотобанк
ПЕРМЬ, 11 июн - РИА Новости. Общее число заразившихся коронавирусом медицинских работников в Пермском крае превысило 300, за минувшие сутки инфекция подтверждена еще у 13 сотрудников больниц, сообщили региональные власти в Telegram-канале "Стоп коронавирус. Пермь".
"За прошедшие сутки коронавирусная инфекция подтверждена у 13 медицинских работников. Всего COVID-19 заразились 304 медика в регионе", — говорится в сообщении.
По данным министерства здравоохранения, в Пермском крае за время эпидемии коронавирус был выявлен у 2360 человек, выздоровели 1444 пациента, на домашнем карантине остаются более 3 тысяч пермяков.
Последние данные о ситуации с COVID-19 в России и мире представлены на портале стопкоронавирус.рф.
Темпы распространения и летальность COVID-19 в России и Москве
15 мая, 22:13Распространение нового коронавируса
Темпы распространения и летальность COVID-19 в России и Москве
Распространение нового коронавирусаКоронавирус в РоссииКоронавирус COVID-19Пермский край
