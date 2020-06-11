Регистрация пройдена успешно!
В Москве в среду из-за ветра упали 37 деревьев
2020-06-11T09:23
москва
происшествия
москва, происшествия

В Москве в среду из-за ветра упали 37 деревьев

09:20 11.06.2020 (обновлено: 09:23 11.06.2020)
© РИА Новости / Илья Питалев / Перейти в фотобанкСломанное ураганом дерево на одной из улиц в Москве
Сломанное ураганом дерево на одной из улиц в Москве
© РИА Новости / Илья Питалев
Перейти в фотобанк
Сломанное ураганом дерево на одной из улиц в Москве. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 11 июн - РИА Новости. Тридцать семь деревьев упали накануне в разных районах Москвы во время грозы и сильного ветра, повреждены 11 легковых автомашин, рассказал РИА Новости в четверг представитель экстренных служб столицы.
"За прошедшие сутки в городе упало 37 деревьев, были повреждены 11 легковых автомобилей", - сказал собеседник агентства.
Фонтан на ВДНХ в Москве
08:29
Жара и дожди с градом. Москвичей в четверг ожидают сюрпризы погоды
По его словам, пострадавших среди людей нет.
