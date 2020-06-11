Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Распространение нового коронавируса
Распространение нового коронавируса
В Красноярском крае продлили режим самоизоляции
общество
17
красноярский край
коронавирус в россии, коронавирус covid-19, красноярский край, общество

В Красноярском крае продлили режим самоизоляции

09:15 11.06.2020 (обновлено: 09:18 11.06.2020)
КРАСНОЯРСК, 11 июн - РИА Новости. Режим ограничений из-за коронавируса продлен в Красноярском крае на месяц - до 12 июля, сообщили журналистам в пресс-службе главы региона.
"По результатам докладов министерства здравоохранения края и Роспотребнадзора оперативным штабом по противодействию распространения коронавирусной инфекции было принято решение о продлении действующих ограничительных мер до 12 июля", - говорится в сообщении.
По данным пресс-службы, указ губернатора будет опубликован в ближайшее время.
По данным на 10 июня, в Красноярском крае зарегистрировано всего 5791 лабораторно подтвержденный случай заболевания COVID-19 на 54 территориях края.
Последние данные о ситуации с COVID-19 в России и мире представлены на портале стопкоронавирус.рф.
Темпы распространения и летальность COVID-19 в России и Москве
15 мая, 22:13Распространение нового коронавируса
Темпы распространения и летальность COVID-19 в России и Москве
Распространение нового коронавирусаКоронавирус в РоссииКоронавирус COVID-19Красноярский крайОбщество
