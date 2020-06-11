Регистрация пройдена успешно!
В Подмосковье более 1,2 тысячи человек остались без света из-за грозы
2020-06-11T08:27
В Подмосковье более 1,2 тысячи человек остались без света из-за грозы

08:27 11.06.2020
© РИА Новости / Михаил ВоскресенскийЛинии электропередач
Линии электропередач
© РИА Новости / Михаил Воскресенский
МОСКВА, 11 июн - РИА Новости. Свыше 30 деревьев упали во время грозы на территории Московской области, было нарушено энергоснабжение пяти населенных пунктов, рассказал РИА Новости представитель экстренных служб региона.
"В городском округе Одинцово зарегистрировано падение 31 дерева. Произошло нарушение энергоснабжения в пяти населенных пунктах 451 жилого дома, в которых проживает более 1200 человек", - сказал собеседник агентства.
По его словам, повреждений автотранспорта и объектов инфраструктуры нет.
Девушка на одной из улиц в Москве во время дождя
08:13
В Москве с начала июня выпало почти 90 процентов месячной нормы осадков
