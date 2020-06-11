Регистрация пройдена успешно!
СМИ: протестующие снесли памятник Колумбу в Миннесоте
2020-06-11T05:28
беспорядки в сша из-за убийства афроамериканца
сша
миннесота
в мире
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/02/1572331566_0:86:1194:758_1200x0_80_0_0_51a64eab817ba00d8845cab6119a29d2.jpg
https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20200610/1572729668.html
3
сша
миннесота
беспорядки в сша из-за убийства афроамериканца, сша, миннесота, в мире

СМИ: протестующие снесли памятник Колумбу в Миннесоте

05:28 11.06.2020
1832
© РИА Новости / Артур Габдрахимов / Перейти в фотобанкСотрудники полиции в США
Сотрудники полиции в США
© РИА Новости / Артур Габдрахимов
Перейти в фотобанк
Сотрудники полиции в США. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 11 июн - РИА Новости. Протестующие снесли памятнику Христофору Колумбу в городе Сент-Пол в американском штате Миннесота, сообщает издание Star Tribune.
Ранее протестующие в городе Ричмонд, штат Виргиния, снесли памятник Колумбу и бросили его в озеро.
Как отмечает издание, протестующие обмотали статую Колумба веревками, после чего сняли ее с постамента на землю.
Целый ряд статуй были убраны по решению властей или стихийно снесены в последние недели на фоне массовых протестов после гибели афроамериканца Джорджа Флойда от рук полиции. Это затронуло памятники солдатам и генералам рабовладельческого Юга во время Гражданской войны в США, а также статуи первооткрывателя Америки Колумба, которого левые активисты обвиняют в геноциде коренного населения Америки.
Скорбящие возле церкви The Fountain of Praise в Хьюстоне во время церемонии прощания с афроамериканцем Джорджем Флойдом, погибшем при задержании в Миннеаполисе
Вчера, 10:42
Колумб виноват? Протестующие в США утопили памятник основателю Америки
10490667
Обсудить 3
Беспорядки в США из-за убийства афроамериканцаСШАМиннесотаВ мире
