Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Пожалуйста, перейдите по ссылке из письма, отправленного на
https://ria.ru/20200610/1572777473.html
ФРС США сохранила базовую ставку на уровне 0-0,25% годовых
2020-06-10T22:22
коронавирус covid-19
федеральная резервная система сша
сша
экономика
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/151089/62/1510896285_0:220:2401:1570_1200x0_80_0_0_803d1eb23932814430a56f7fcacd7e61.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200608/1572541175.html
сша
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200610/1572777473.html?chat_room_id=1572777473
Новости
ru-RU
347
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/151089/62/1510896285_0:220:2401:1570_1200x0_80_0_0_803d1eb23932814430a56f7fcacd7e61.jpg
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/151089/62/1510896285_119:0:2212:1570_1200x0_80_0_0_cd9e8192385951d30d3356089971f1bd.jpg
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/151089/62/1510896285_381:0:1951:1570_1200x0_80_0_0_c4fc284caf44651c9fe6112bdac02167.jpg
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
коронавирус covid-19, федеральная резервная система сша, сша, экономика

ФРС США сохранила базовую ставку на уровне 0-0,25% годовых

22:22 10.06.2020
347
© AP Photo / Carolyn KasterГерб Федеральной резервной системы США
Герб Федеральной резервной системы США
© AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
МОСКВА, 10 июн - РИА Новости. Федеральная резервная система (ФРС) США по итогам июньского заседания сохранила базовую процентную ставку на уровне 0-0,25% годовых, говорится в пресс-релизе регулятора.
Решение совпало с прогнозами большинства аналитиков.
Регулятор снова сохранил базовую ставку после того как дважды внепланово снизил ее в марте до отметки в 0-0,25% годовых. Ранее на таком уровне ставка находилась в период с декабря 2008 года по декабрь 2015 года. ФРС приняла решение о снижении ставки в ответ на тяжелые экономические последствия вспышки коронавируса.
Трейдер на Нью-Йоркской фондовой бирже
8 июня, 08:00
Залили деньгами: ФРС может обвалить мировые рынки
020001
Обсудить 0
Коронавирус COVID-19Федеральная резервная система СШАСШАЭкономика
Рекомендуем
Председатель Совета управляющих Федерального резерва США Джером Пауэлл выступает на пресс-конференции после заседания Федерального комитета по открытым рынкам. 18 сентября 2019
Глава ФРС США не исключил, что дно кризиса пройдено
Логотип TELE2
В Tele2 ответили на претензии ФАС из-за повышения тарифов
Канцлер Германии Ангела Меркель с президентом США Дональдом Трампом
Трамп не собирается "наказывать" Меркель выводом войск, заявил Белый дом
Мороженое
В "Магните" рассказали о росте спроса на мороженое и средства для загара
Интерьер купе в одном из вагонов двухэтажного поезда Карелия
РЖД введут скидки в плацкарте, купе и для пассажиров старше 60 лет
На месте крушения пассажирского лайнера Украины Boeing 737-800 неподалеку от тегеранского международного аэропорта имени Имама Хомейни
Украина призвала Иран передать "черные ящики" сбитого Boeing
Фотография и созданная на основе КТ трехмерная реконструкция фигурки птицы из Линцзина
Найдено древнейшее в Восточной Азии произведение скульптуры
Патруль российской военной полиции в Сирии
Попытка американцев заблокировать российский патруль в Сирии провалилась
Президент США Дональд Трамп беседует со СМИ на южной лужайке Белого дома в Вашингтоне
Трамп отказался переименовывать названные в честь конфедератов базы
Президент России Владимир Путин проводит в режиме видеоконференции совещание по информационным технологиям и связи
Путин "придумал" новое министерство
Врач в госпитале
Вирусолог заявил, что COVID-19 стал легче переноситься
Индонезийская ящерица
Обнаружены носорогие драконы, которых не видели больше ста лет
Полицейские в Израиле
В пригороде Тель-Авива вновь вспыхнули беспорядки
Табличка на здании Палаты представителей США в Вашингтоне
Республиканцы предложили ввести жесткие санкции против России
Мюнхенская конференция по безопасности
Помпео призвал ливийцев к переговорам "без вмешательства России"
Политика
Общество
Экономика
В мире
Происшествия
Спорт
Наука
Культура
Недвижимость
Религия
Туризм
Радио
Подкасты
Теги
Спецпроекты
Реклама
Продукты и услуги
Пресс-центр
Ria.ru в AppStore
Ria.ru в Google Play
Версия 2018.1 Beta 
© 2020 МИА «Россия сегодня» 
Сетевое издание РИА Новости зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 08 апреля 2014 года. 
Свидетельство о регистрации Эл № ФС77-57640
Учредитель: Федеральное государственное унитарное предприятие Международное информационное агентство «Россия сегодня» (МИА «Россия сегодня»). 
Правила использования материалов
Главный редактор: Гаврилова А.В.
Адрес электронной почты Редакции: internet-group@rian.ru
Телефон Редакции: 7 (495) 645-6601 
Чтобы связаться с редакцией или сообщить обо всех замеченных ошибках, воспользуйтесь формой обратной связи.
18+
Лента новостей
0
Сначала новыеСначала старые
loader
Онлайн
Заголовок открываемого материала
Чтобы участвовать в дискуссии
авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь
loader
Чаты
Заголовок открываемого материала
05:45КНДР посоветовала США не лезть в межкорейские отношения
05:37Исследование: трафик ТЦ в Москве в первую неделю июня вырос втрое
05:31В России за сутки потушили 36 лесных пожаров
05:28СМИ: протестующие снесли памятник Колумбу в Миннесоте
05:24Около 190 тысяч канадцев вернули полученные из-за COVID-19 пособия
05:17СМИ: два пакистанских военных погибли при взрыве на северо-западе страны
05:14В Пальмире восстановили электросети, почти уничтоженные во время войны
05:12Исследование: каждый пятый житель России не был в отпуске более двух лет
05:08Медработники Минобороны получат допвыплаты за борьбу с COVID-19
05:03Словарь Merriam-Webster дополнит определение слова "расизм"
04:46Панин призвал не сажать Ефремова в тюрьму
04:37Эксперты рассказали, как защититься от мошенников на сайтах объявлений
04:34В Калифорнии полицейских наказали за применение силы против протестующих
04:28Карантин в обсерваторе на Сахалине продлили из-за больного COVID-19
04:22Китай вывел на орбиту спутник для наблюдения за мировым океаном
04:21На Камчатке продлят режим ограничительных мер из-за COVID-19
04:17Эксперты рассказали, где в России находятся самые крупные домохозяйства
04:10Росатом начал проект ядерного реактора-"сжигателя" опасных веществ
04:07Российский стартап создал алгоритм, определяющий коронавирус у пациента
04:02В Мексике число выявленных случаев COVID-19 превысило 129 тысяч
Лента новостейМолния