В Кургане произошел крупный пожар в садовом товариществе
2020-06-10T20:39
мчс россии (министерство рф по делам гражданской обороны, чрезвычайным ситуациям и ликвидации последствий стихийных бедствий)
курган
происшествия
курган
мчс россии (министерство рф по делам гражданской обороны, чрезвычайным ситуациям и ликвидации последствий стихийных бедствий), курган, происшествия

В Кургане произошел крупный пожар в садовом товариществе

19:54 10.06.2020 (обновлено: 20:39 10.06.2020)
© Фото : МЧС РФСотрудники МЧС во время тушения пожара в садовом товариществе "Дружба" в Кургане
Сотрудники МЧС во время тушения пожара в садовом товариществе Дружба в Кургане
© Фото : МЧС РФ
МОСКВА, 10 июн - РИА Новости. Три дачных строения сгорели на общей площади порядка 800 квадратных метров в садовом товариществе "Дружба" в Кургане, сообщили РИА Новости в пресс-службе регионального главка МЧС.
"Зауральские огнеборцы ликвидировали крупный пожар в садоводческом товариществе "Дружба". Огнем уничтожены один дачный дом и два неэксплуатируемых заброшенных строения общей площадью 800 квадратных метров", - сказал собеседник агентства.
По его словам, открытое горение удалось полностью ликвидировать в 19.53 по местному времени (17.53 мск). Всего к ликвидации возгорания привлекались 34 человека и семь единиц техники.
Пожарный
Вчера, 17:09
Власти назвали причину лесного пожара в Югре
МЧС России (Министерство РФ по делам гражданской обороны, чрезвычайным ситуациям и ликвидации последствий стихийных бедствий)КурганПроисшествия
