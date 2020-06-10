Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Путин призвал усилить меры поддержки IT-отрасли
2020-06-10T19:13
россия
it-компании
владимир путин
экономика
россия, it-компании, владимир путин, экономика

Путин призвал усилить меры поддержки IT-отрасли

14:59 10.06.2020 (обновлено: 19:13 10.06.2020)
Президент РФ Владимир Путин во время встречи в режиме видеоконференции с губернатором Ленинградской области Александром Дрозденко
Президент РФ Владимир Путин во время встречи в режиме видеоконференции с губернатором Ленинградской области Александром Дрозденко
МОСКВА, 10 июн - РИА Новости. Нужно постоянно прорабатывать дополнительные решения в сфере информтехнологий для увеличения спроса как на внутреннем, так и на внешнем рынках, заявил в ходе совещания по связи и IT-индустрии президент РФ Владимир Путин.
"Обращаюсь к коллегам в правительстве и в регионах: нужно уделить самое пристальное внимание мерам поддержки спроса на продукцию наших IT-компаний, причем это касается как внутреннего рынка, прежде всего внутреннего рынка, но и экспорта. Здесь нужно постоянно прорабатывать и предлагать дополнительные решения, чтобы обеспечить устойчивую работу и дальнейшее развитие отрасли", - сказал он.
РоссияIT-компанииВладимир ПутинЭкономика
