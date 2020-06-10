Регистрация пройдена успешно!
В Москве в среду выпало около 20 миллиметров осадков
2020-06-10T17:50
новая москва
москва
московская область (подмосковье)
общество
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/0a/1572757789_0:76:3083:1811_1200x0_80_0_0_b264cf066e3746a472a5e96c39787e5e.jpg
новая москва
москва
московская область (подмосковье)
новая москва, москва, московская область (подмосковье), общество

В Москве в среду выпало около 20 миллиметров осадков

17:50 10.06.2020
Девушка на одной из улиц в Москве во время дождя
Девушка на одной из улиц в Москве во время дождя
МОСКВА, 10 июн - РИА Новости. Порядка 20 миллиметров осадков выпало в Москве в среду при месячной норме 51 миллиметр, сообщается на сайте "Метеоновости" московского метеобюро.
"После 14 часов летние ливни с грозой стали приниматься на северо-западе, западе и в центре Москвы. Местами выпало 12 - 20 миллиметров осадков, порывы ветра достигали 17 метров в секунду, на территории новой Москвы - до 18 метров в секунду", - говорится в сообщении.
В метеобюро добавили, что местами в Москве и Подмосковье может выпасть град.
Теплая погода в Москве
Вчера, 12:03
Синоптики рассказали о погоде в Москве в выходные
Новая МоскваМоскваМосковская область (Подмосковье)Общество
