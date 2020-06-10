Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Сотрудники медицинского стационара в аэропорту Шереметьево
Распространение нового коронавируса
Путин и Эрдоган обсудили борьбу с коронавирусом
2020-06-10T17:47
распространение нового коронавируса
коронавирус в россии
коронавирус covid-19
коронавирусы
владимир путин
турция
реджеп тайип эрдоган
политика
https://ria.ru/20200610/1572766420.html
турция
Путин и Эрдоган обсудили борьбу с коронавирусом

17:47 10.06.2020
Президент РФ Владимир Путин
Президент РФ Владимир Путин
Президент РФ Владимир Путин. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 10 июн - РИА Новости. Президент России Владимир Путин и президент Турции Реджеп Тайип Эрдоган обсудили борьбу с коронавирусом, подчеркнули важность поэтапного восстановления в полном объеме двусторонних отношений, сообщает пресс-служба Кремля.
"Затронуты актуальные аспекты противодействия пандемии коронавирусной инфекции. Подчеркнута важность поэтапного, по мере снятия ограничительных мер, восстановления в полном объеме двусторонних торгово-экономических и культурно-гуманитарных связей", - говорится в сообщении.
Последние данные о ситуации с COVID-19 в России и мире представлены на портале стопкоронавирус.рф.
Ситуация в Ливии
Вчера, 17:41
Путин и Эрдоган обсудили ситуацию в Ливии
