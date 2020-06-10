https://ria.ru/20200610/1572766780.html
Путин и Эрдоган обсудили борьбу с коронавирусом
2020-06-10T17:47
2020-06-10T17:47
распространение нового коронавируса
коронавирус в россии
коронавирус covid-19
коронавирусы
владимир путин
турция
реджеп тайип эрдоган
политика
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/05/1b/1572069985_0:0:3072:1728_1200x0_80_0_0_8120c30d851ae6de5942bbec06d69863.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200610/1572766420.html
турция
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200610/1572766780.html?chat_room_id=1572766780
Новости
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/05/1b/1572069985_0:0:3072:1728_1200x0_80_0_0_8120c30d851ae6de5942bbec06d69863.jpg
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/05/1b/1572069985_185:0:2916:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_a973f858234b6e67a7b152be3effc33f.jpg
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/05/1b/1572069985_526:0:2574:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_029c1060f2e8204a4f9780ab879ec316.jpg
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
коронавирус в россии, коронавирус covid-19, коронавирусы, владимир путин, турция, реджеп тайип эрдоган, политика