Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Пожалуйста, перейдите по ссылке из письма, отправленного на
https://ria.ru/20200610/1572763969.html
В двух районах Москвы во время грозы упали три дерева
2020-06-10T17:14
новая москва
происшествия
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/155877/52/1558775269_0:160:3072:1888_1200x0_80_0_0_509998f3dad6eb1dc627b4ed163ab1d8.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200608/1572614979.html
новая москва
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200610/1572763969.html?chat_room_id=1572763969
Новости
ru-RU
163
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/155877/52/1558775269_0:160:3072:1888_1200x0_80_0_0_509998f3dad6eb1dc627b4ed163ab1d8.jpg
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/155877/52/1558775269_171:0:2902:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_c625c0439aa0fe9a0bd67d7c07c12e85.jpg
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/155877/52/1558775269_512:0:2560:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_aa5e45750fff39f82e92ef6bcd87a9bb.jpg
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
новая москва, происшествия

В двух районах Москвы во время грозы упали три дерева

17:14 10.06.2020
163
© РИА Новости / Александр Пирагис / Перейти в фотобанкУчения МЧС в Петропавловске-Камчатском
Учения МЧС в Петропавловске-Камчатском
© РИА Новости / Александр Пирагис
Перейти в фотобанк
МОСКВА, 10 июн - РИА Новости. Три дерева уже упали во время грозы на территории двух административных округов Москвы, два из них на проезжую часть, сообщил РИА Новости представитель экстренных служб столицы.
Новой Москве в поселке Птичное и деревне Чегодаево два дерева упали на проезжую часть. В Восточном округе дерево рухнуло на улице Шумкина", - сказал собеседник агентства.
По его словам, специалисты уже выехали по заявке в село Покровское в Новой Москве, где дождевой паводок подтопил мост на улице Дорожная.
Девушки гуляют в Центральном парке культуры и отдыха имени Горького в Москве
8 июня, 11:03
Синоптики рассказали, какая погода ожидает москвичей на этой неделе
110000
Обсудить 0
Новая МоскваПроисшествия
Рекомендуем
Инспектор ГИБДД
На юге Москвы трамвай сошел с рельсов
Автомобиль Следственного комитета РФ
В Крыму осудили женщину за избиение сына кочергой
Автомобиль Прокуратуры России
Судмедэксперт в Подмосковье стал фигурантом дела о подлоге
Подтопление в Подмосковье
В Новой Москве автомобильный мост размыло паводком, движение закрыто
Пожарный
Власти назвали причину лесного пожара в Югре
Вид на город Воронеж
В Воронеже в подъезде дома нашли новорожденную девочку
Актер Станислав Садальский
Садальский рассказал о "поломанном хребте" Ефремова
Женщина идет по Фрунзенской набережной в Москве во время дождя
На Москву обрушился сильный ливень
Сотрудник ДПС у автомобиля скорой помощи
В Ульяновске три человека погибли в ДТП
Девушка на одной из улиц в Москве во время дождя
В Москве в среду выпало около 20 миллиметров осадков
Дождь в Москве
МЧС предупредило о крупном граде и грозе в Москве
Медицинские сотрудники в защитных костюмах, доставляют пациента в больницу Святого Томаса в Лондоне, Британия
Жертв COVID-19 в Британии могло быть вдвое меньше, считает эпидемиолог
Автомобильное движение на Новорижском шоссе при въезде в Москву
Загруженность дорог Москвы достигла девяти баллов
Судейский молоток
Дело обвиняемого во взяточничестве экс-главы Новочеркасска передали в суд
Генеральный прокурор РФ Игорь Краснов
Генпрокурор поручил незамедлительно реагировать на нарушения прав детей
Политика
Общество
Экономика
В мире
Происшествия
Спорт
Наука
Культура
Недвижимость
Религия
Туризм
Радио
Подкасты
Теги
Спецпроекты
Реклама
Продукты и услуги
Пресс-центр
Ria.ru в AppStore
Ria.ru в Google Play
Версия 2018.1 Beta 
© 2020 МИА «Россия сегодня» 
Сетевое издание РИА Новости зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 08 апреля 2014 года. 
Свидетельство о регистрации Эл № ФС77-57640
Учредитель: Федеральное государственное унитарное предприятие Международное информационное агентство «Россия сегодня» (МИА «Россия сегодня»). 
Правила использования материалов
Главный редактор: Гаврилова А.В.
Адрес электронной почты Редакции: internet-group@rian.ru
Телефон Редакции: 7 (495) 645-6601 
Чтобы связаться с редакцией или сообщить обо всех замеченных ошибках, воспользуйтесь формой обратной связи.
18+
Лента новостей
0
Сначала новыеСначала старые
loader
Онлайн
Заголовок открываемого материала
Чтобы участвовать в дискуссии
авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь
loader
Чаты
Заголовок открываемого материала
05:31В России за сутки потушили 36 лесных пожаров
05:28СМИ: протестующие снесли памятник Колумбу в Миннесоте
05:24Около 190 тысяч канадцев вернули полученные из-за COVID-19 пособия
05:17СМИ: два пакистанских военных погибли при взрыве на северо-западе страны
05:14В Пальмире восстановили электросети, почти уничтоженные во время войны
05:12Исследование: каждый пятый житель России не был в отпуске более двух лет
05:08Медработники Минобороны получат допвыплаты за борьбу с COVID-19
05:03Словарь Merriam-Webster дополнит определение слова "расизм"
04:46Панин призвал не сажать Ефремова в тюрьму
04:37Эксперты рассказали, как защититься от мошенников на сайтах объявлений
04:34В Калифорнии полицейских наказали за применение силы против протестующих
04:28Карантин в обсерваторе на Сахалине продлили из-за больного COVID-19
04:22Китай вывел на орбиту спутник для наблюдения за мировым океаном
04:21На Камчатке продлят режим ограничительных мер из-за COVID-19
04:17Эксперты рассказали, где в России находятся самые крупные домохозяйства
04:10Росатом начал проект ядерного реактора-"сжигателя" опасных веществ
04:07Российский стартап создал алгоритм, определяющий коронавирус у пациента
04:02В Мексике число выявленных случаев COVID-19 превысило 129 тысяч
04:00В Китае за сутки выявили 11 случаев COVID-19
03:58Вирусолог заявил, что COVID-19 стал легче переноситься
Лента новостейМолния