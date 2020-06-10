Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Путин призвал развивать правовую базу для IT-отрасли
Путин призвал развивать правовую базу для IT-отрасли

15:32 10.06.2020 (обновлено: 15:42 10.06.2020)
МОСКВА, 10 июн - РИА Новости. Президент РФ Владимир Путин заявил о необходимости последовательно развивать нормативно-правовую базу для IT-отрасли и условия для долгосрочного развития информационных технологий.
"Необходимо последовательно развивать нормативно-правовую базу. Об этом коллеги сегодня в разных вариантах и по разному поводу уже говорили. Создавать условия для долгосрочного устойчивого развития наших высокотехнологичных компаний и предприятий", - сказал он на совещании по вопросам развития телекоммуникации и связи.
