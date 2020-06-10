Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Путин призвал IT-специалистов рассказать о необходимых им мерах поддержки
2020-06-10T15:14
владимир путин
экономика
владимир путин, экономика

Путин призвал IT-специалистов рассказать о необходимых им мерах поддержки

15:14 10.06.2020
© РИА Новости / Алексей НикольскийПрезидент РФ Владимир Путин во время встречи в режиме видеоконференции с главой Республики Карелия Артуром Парфенчиковым
Президент РФ Владимир Путин во время встречи в режиме видеоконференции с главой Республики Карелия Артуром Парфенчиковым
МОСКВА, 10 июн - РИА Новости. Президент РФ Владимир Путин призвал представителей IT-индустрии рассказать о необходимых им мерах дополнительной поддержки.
"В целом хотел бы услышать сегодня и мнение представителей бизнеса о том, какие дополнительные, может быть, решения необходимы для отрасли. В том числе с учетом новой реальности, которая будет формироваться в мире на этапе выхода из эпидемии и после него", - рассказал Путин на совещании по связи и IT-индустрии.
