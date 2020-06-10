Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Пожалуйста, перейдите по ссылке из письма, отправленного на
https://ria.ru/20200610/1572749872.html
Падение пилота на летающем мотоцикле попало на видео
2020-06-10T15:59
дубай (город)
технологии
в мире
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/0a/1572749464_31:0:1411:776_1200x0_80_0_0_98eb526b40fcf259064454918363f38e.png
https://ria.ru/20200529/1572167909.html
7
дубай (город)
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200610/1572749872.html?chat_room_id=1572749872
Новости
ru-RU
13185
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/0a/1572749464_31:0:1411:776_1200x0_80_0_0_98eb526b40fcf259064454918363f38e.png
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/0a/1572749464_203:0:1238:776_1200x0_80_0_0_52779e40e3c4fe7029d2a50195974b3e.png
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/0a/1572749464_333:0:1109:776_1200x0_80_0_0_5e15dbc31a43d6bdb823614c3012e74d.png
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
дубай (город), технологии, в мире

Падение пилота на летающем мотоцикле попало на видео

14:59 10.06.2020 (обновлено: 15:59 10.06.2020)
13185
МОСКВА, 10 июн — РИА Новости. Компания Hoversurf показала в YouTube видео испытания летающего мотоцикла.
На кадрах видно, как пилот поднимается в воздух на мотоцикле, а затем начинает балансировать на нем. Также можно увидеть, как от устройства отваливается деталь, после чего машина довольно резко приземляется.
Компания отметила, что мужчина упал с высоты 30 метров из-за отказа барометра. Он не пострадал.
Hoversurf представила модель ховербайка — летающего мотоцикла Scorpion-3 — на стенде полиции Дубая на выставке GITEX в 2017 году. Ховербайк может перевозить человека или управляться дистанционно.
 Парапланерист снял на видео свое падение с полуторакилометровой высоты
29 мая, 12:21
Парапланерист снял на видео свое падение с полуторакилометровой высоты
949108216
Обсудить 7
Дубай (город)ТехнологииВ мире
Рекомендуем
Тысячи брошенных автомобилей нашли на гигантской парковке
Гигантскую парковку брошенных суперкаров показали на видео
Стиг Энгстрём
В Швеции назвали имя убийцы премьера Улофа Пальме в 1986 году
Чай
Американский способ заваривания чая признали отвратительным
Следственный экспермиент на месте убийства
Изнасиловали и убили: банда подростков держит в страхе сибирскую деревню
Актер Владимир Долинский
Судимый актер Долинский высказался о судьбе Ефремова в тюрьме
Сотрудники спецназа во время учений
ФСБ предотвратила теракт на рынке в Симферополе
Кадр видео задержания подозреваемого в занятии высшего положения в преступной иерархии в Московской области
Полиция задержала "авторитета", контролировавшего три района Подмосковья
Патруль российской военной полиции в Сирии
Попытка американцев заблокировать российский патруль в Сирии провалилась
Актер Михаил Ефремов во время избрания меры пресечения в Таганском суде Москвы
В рамках расследования ДТП с Ефремовым завели дело о сбыте наркотиков
Спецоперация по предотвращению теракта в Симферополе. Кадры ФСБ
Опубликовано видео задержания подозреваемых в подготовке теракта в Крыму
Актер Михаил Ефремов во время избрания меры пресечения в Таганском суде Москвы
В ГИБДД рассказали о нарушениях ПДД Ефремовым
На месте крушения малайзийского Boeing 777 в районе деревни Грабово недалеко от Шахтерска в Донецкой области
Обвиняемому по делу MH17 не нужно переводить все досье, считает прокурор
Мужчина проходит мимо киоска, торгующего полотенцами в виде банкнот евро в Афинах
Европу ожидает "большая трагедия"
Заместитель руководителя администрации президента, пресс-секретарь президента РФ Дмитрий Песков
Песков заявил, что в России нет олигархов
Ликвидация разлива топлива в Норильске
Названа предварительная причина утечки топлива в Норильске
Политика
Общество
Экономика
В мире
Происшествия
Спорт
Наука
Культура
Недвижимость
Религия
Туризм
Радио
Подкасты
Теги
Спецпроекты
Реклама
Продукты и услуги
Пресс-центр
Ria.ru в AppStore
Ria.ru в Google Play
Версия 2018.1 Beta 
© 2020 МИА «Россия сегодня» 
Сетевое издание РИА Новости зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 08 апреля 2014 года. 
Свидетельство о регистрации Эл № ФС77-57640
Учредитель: Федеральное государственное унитарное предприятие Международное информационное агентство «Россия сегодня» (МИА «Россия сегодня»). 
Правила использования материалов
Главный редактор: Гаврилова А.В.
Адрес электронной почты Редакции: internet-group@rian.ru
Телефон Редакции: 7 (495) 645-6601 
Чтобы связаться с редакцией или сообщить обо всех замеченных ошибках, воспользуйтесь формой обратной связи.
18+
Лента новостей
0
Сначала новыеСначала старые
loader
Онлайн
Заголовок открываемого материала
Чтобы участвовать в дискуссии
авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь
loader
Чаты
Заголовок открываемого материала
05:17СМИ: два пакистанских военных погибли при взрыве на северо-западе страны
05:14В Пальмире восстановили электросети, почти уничтоженные во время войны
05:12Исследование: каждый пятый житель России не был в отпуске более двух лет
05:08Медработники Минобороны получат допвыплаты за борьбу с COVID-19
05:03Словарь Merriam-Webster дополнит определение слова "расизм"
04:46Панин призвал не сажать Ефремова в тюрьму
04:37Эксперты рассказали, как защититься от мошенников на сайтах объявлений
04:34В Калифорнии полицейских наказали за применение силы против протестующих
04:28Карантин в обсерваторе на Сахалине продлили из-за больного COVID-19
04:22Китай вывел на орбиту спутник для наблюдения за мировым океаном
04:21На Камчатке продлят режим ограничительных мер из-за COVID-19
04:17Эксперты рассказали, где в России находятся самые крупные домохозяйства
04:10Росатом начал проект ядерного реактора-"сжигателя" опасных веществ
04:07Российский стартап создал алгоритм, определяющий коронавирус у пациента
04:02В Мексике число выявленных случаев COVID-19 превысило 129 тысяч
04:00В Китае за сутки выявили 11 случаев COVID-19
03:58Вирусолог заявил, что COVID-19 стал легче переноситься
03:40Врач рассказал, от чего может пропасть обоняние
03:37В ГД предложили применять куркуму, пихту и пиявок в профилактике COVID-19
03:32В Пермском крае два подростка утонули в реке
Лента новостейМолния