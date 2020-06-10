Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Соглашение России и Белоруссии о взаимном признании виз подпишут 19 июня
2020-06-10T14:51
Минск
Минск
© Depositphotos / 3114635_clashot
Минск . Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 10 июн - РИА Новости. Соглашение России и Белоруссии о взаимном признании виз подпишут 19 июня во время визита министра иностранных дел РФ Сергея Лаврова в Минск, заявил замглавы МИД Андрей Руденко.
"Важное направление работы на интеграционном треке - формирование единого миграционного пространства Союзного государства. Важнейшим шагом станет здесь заключение соглашения о взаимном признании виз, подписать которое планируется в рамках визита министра иностранных дел России в Минск 19 июня", - заявил Руденко во время онлайн-конференции.
Пресс-секретарь МИД Белоруссии Анатолий Глаз заявил в среду, что сейчас ведется работа над этим документом. "По достижении конкретных результатов мы обязательно проинформируем", - сказал он.
Министр иностранных дел РФ Сергей Лавров
Вчера, 14:21
Лавров 19 июня прибудет в Минск с рабочим визитом
