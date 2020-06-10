https://ria.ru/20200610/1572749438.html
Соглашение России и Белоруссии о взаимном признании виз подпишут 19 июня
2020-06-10T14:49
2020-06-10T14:51
союзное государство
андрей руденко
минск
белоруссия
в мире
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/153122/44/1531224488_0:176:3469:2127_1200x0_80_0_0_7dbd2eb9a61b1fbe8126af7ed6f2b5e3.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200610/1572747066.html
1
минск
белоруссия
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200610/1572749438.html?chat_room_id=1572749438
Новости
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/153122/44/1531224488_0:176:3469:2127_1200x0_80_0_0_7dbd2eb9a61b1fbe8126af7ed6f2b5e3.jpg
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/153122/44/1531224488_199:0:3271:2304_1200x0_80_0_0_dbea48579c401b72be09dfa5a45dde87.jpg
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/153122/44/1531224488_583:0:2887:2304_1200x0_80_0_0_1d1f3b3d93a6085454df34bca919608b.jpg
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
андрей руденко, минск, белоруссия, в мире