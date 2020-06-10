Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Пожалуйста, перейдите по ссылке из письма, отправленного на
https://ria.ru/20200610/1572747066.html
Лавров 19 июня прибудет в Минск с рабочим визитом
2020-06-10T14:58
андрей руденко
сергей лавров
минск
в мире
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/04/1e/1570810883_0:43:3072:1771_1200x0_80_0_0_b24aa5f05a395b9dc3a35fdb7e3bfd49.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200604/1572456084.html
минск
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200610/1572747066.html?chat_room_id=1572747066
Новости
ru-RU
213
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/04/1e/1570810883_0:43:3072:1771_1200x0_80_0_0_b24aa5f05a395b9dc3a35fdb7e3bfd49.jpg
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/04/1e/1570810883_0:69:2638:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_5c9d04a2251c599b782f84b0f16a180d.jpg
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/04/1e/1570810883_267:0:2315:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_c9d48481d09ebec3610fd3bc45025c1c.jpg
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
андрей руденко, сергей лавров, минск, в мире

Лавров 19 июня прибудет в Минск с рабочим визитом

14:21 10.06.2020 (обновлено: 14:58 10.06.2020)
213
© РИА Новости / Пресс-служба МИД РФ / Перейти в фотобанкМинистр иностранных дел РФ Сергей Лавров
Министр иностранных дел РФ Сергей Лавров
© РИА Новости / Пресс-служба МИД РФ
Перейти в фотобанк
Министр иностранных дел РФ Сергей Лавров. Архивное фото
Министр иностранных дел России Сергей Лавров посетит с рабочим визитом Минск 19 июня, сообщил в ходе онлайн-конференции замглавы МИД РФ Андрей Руденко.
"Девятнадцатого июня в Минск с рабочим визитом прибудет министр иностранных дел России Сергей Викторович Лавров", - сказал Руденко.
Как заявил РИА Новости пресс-секретарь МИД Белоруссии Анатолий Глаз, "визит (Лаврова в Минск – ред.), действительно, ожидается". "Он носит регулярный плановый характер. Планируется обсудить всю широкую повестку двусторонних отношений и вопросы взаимодействия в многостороннем формате", - пояснил он.
Владимир Семашко
4 июня, 12:56Союзное государство
Посол Белоруссии в России рассказал о "дорожных картах" интеграции стран
300002
Обсудить 0
Андрей РуденкоСергей ЛавровМинскВ мире
Рекомендуем
Минск
Соглашение России и Белоруссии о взаимном признании виз подпишут 19 июня
Здание Министерства иностранных дел РФ
Прочность отношений России и Белоруссии выдержала проверку, заявили в МИД
Президент Белоруссии Александр Лукашенко
Лукашенко ждут на параде Победы в Москве
Заместитель Министра иностранных дел Российской Федерации Андрей Руденко
В МИД прокомментировали разногласия Москвы и Минска
Министр иностранных дел РФ Сергей Лавров
В МИД Белоруссии прокомментировали предстоящий визит Лаврова
Здание Министерства иностранных дел Республики Беларусь
В Минске считают возможным устранить недочеты в сотрудничестве с Россией
Дмитрий Мезенцев
Посол России допустил попытки третьих стран разобщить Москву и Минск
Пункт пропуска Редьки — Красная Горка на трассе М-1 (Минск — Москва) на белорусско-российской границе
Россия назвала условие открытия границы с Белоруссией
Специальный представитель Президента РФ по Афганистану, директор второго департамента Азии МИД России Замир Кабулов
Онлайн-консультации между США, Россией и Афганистаном пройдут 15 июня
Государственный секретарь Союзного государства Григорий Рапота во время форума Молодые ученые как приоритет Союзного государства в Москве
Рапота: на историческом братстве России и Белоруссии "далеко не уехать"
Министр иностранных дел РФ Сергей Лавров
Лавров провел телефонный разговор с главой МИД Белоруссии
Президент Белоруссии Александр Лукашенко
Кремль ожидает ответа Лукашенко об участии в параде Победы в Москве
Петр Порошенко перед началом внеочередного заседания Верховной рады
На Украине возбудили дело против Порошенко
Участники парада в Минске в честь 75-летия Победы
Белорусские военные примут участие в параде Победы в Москве
Михаил Пореченков
Посольство Украины во Франции возмутилось из-за рекламы с Пореченковым
Политика
Общество
Экономика
В мире
Происшествия
Спорт
Наука
Культура
Недвижимость
Религия
Туризм
Радио
Подкасты
Теги
Спецпроекты
Реклама
Продукты и услуги
Пресс-центр
Ria.ru в AppStore
Ria.ru в Google Play
Версия 2018.1 Beta 
© 2020 МИА «Россия сегодня» 
Сетевое издание РИА Новости зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 08 апреля 2014 года. 
Свидетельство о регистрации Эл № ФС77-57640
Учредитель: Федеральное государственное унитарное предприятие Международное информационное агентство «Россия сегодня» (МИА «Россия сегодня»). 
Правила использования материалов
Главный редактор: Гаврилова А.В.
Адрес электронной почты Редакции: internet-group@rian.ru
Телефон Редакции: 7 (495) 645-6601 
Чтобы связаться с редакцией или сообщить обо всех замеченных ошибках, воспользуйтесь формой обратной связи.
18+
Лента новостей
0
Сначала новыеСначала старые
loader
Онлайн
Заголовок открываемого материала
Чтобы участвовать в дискуссии
авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь
loader
Чаты
Заголовок открываемого материала
05:14В Пальмире восстановили электросети, почти уничтоженные во время войны
05:12Исследование: каждый пятый житель России не был в отпуске более двух лет
05:08Медработники Минобороны получат допвыплаты за борьбу с COVID-19
05:03Словарь Merriam-Webster дополнит определение слова "расизм"
04:46Панин призвал не сажать Ефремова в тюрьму
04:37Эксперты рассказали, как защититься от мошенников на сайтах объявлений
04:34В Калифорнии полицейских наказали за применение силы против протестующих
04:28Карантин в обсерваторе на Сахалине продлили из-за больного COVID-19
04:22Китай вывел на орбиту спутник для наблюдения за мировым океаном
04:21На Камчатке продлят режим ограничительных мер из-за COVID-19
04:17Эксперты рассказали, где в России находятся самые крупные домохозяйства
04:10Росатом начал проект ядерного реактора-"сжигателя" опасных веществ
04:07Российский стартап создал алгоритм, определяющий коронавирус у пациента
04:02В Мексике число выявленных случаев COVID-19 превысило 129 тысяч
04:00В Китае за сутки выявили 11 случаев COVID-19
03:58Вирусолог заявил, что COVID-19 стал легче переноситься
03:40Врач рассказал, от чего может пропасть обоняние
03:37В ГД предложили применять куркуму, пихту и пиявок в профилактике COVID-19
03:32В Пермском крае два подростка утонули в реке
03:29В России космических туристов могут готовить к выходу в открытый космос
Лента новостейМолния