Сотрудники медицинского стационара в аэропорту Шереметьево
Распространение нового коронавируса
Более 2,5 тысячи человек умерли от коронавируса в Москве в мае
распространение нового коронавируса
коронавирус в россии
коронавирус covid-19
коронавирусы
москва
москва
Новости
коронавирус в россии, коронавирус covid-19, коронавирусы, москва

Более 2,5 тысячи человек умерли от коронавируса в Москве в мае

14:09 10.06.2020 (обновлено: 14:18 10.06.2020)
© РИА Новости / Кирилл КаллиниковПробирка с тестом на коронавирус в медицинской лаборатории "Гемотест"
Пробирка с тестом на коронавирус в медицинской лаборатории Гемотест
© РИА Новости / Кирилл Каллиников
МОСКВА, 10 июн - РИА Новости. Более 2,5 тысячи человек умерли от коронавируса, как основной причины, в Москве в мае, сообщается на официальном сайте департамента здравоохранения Москвы.
"От ковида как основной причины смерти в мае умерло 2757 человек", - сообщили в департаменте.
В ведомстве пояснили, что смертность за май выше показателей апреля в связи с тем, что на конец апреля пришелся пик заболеваемости коронавируса в Москве. А между пиками заболеваемости и смертности как раз проходит около 2-3 недель.
Последние данные о ситуации с COVID-19 в России и мире представлены на портале стопкоронавирус.рф.
Распространение нового коронавирусаКоронавирус в РоссииКоронавирус COVID-19КоронавирусыМосква
