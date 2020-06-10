Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Знаки евро и доллара на табло курса валют в Москве
Ситуация с курсами валют и ценами на нефть
Официальный курс евро на четверг вырос на 57 копеек
2020-06-10T13:55
ситуация с курсами валют и ценами на нефть
динамика курсов валют
центральный банк рф (цб рф)
экономика
РИА Новости
Новости
динамика курсов валют, центральный банк рф (цб рф), экономика

Официальный курс евро на четверг вырос на 57 копеек

13:55 10.06.2020
© РИА Новости / Владимир ТрефиловЛюди возле электронного табло с курсом валют в Москве
Люди возле электронного табло с курсом валют в Москве
© РИА Новости / Владимир Трефилов
МОСКВА, 10 июн - РИА Новости. Официальный курс евро к рублю, установленный ЦБ РФ на четверг, увеличился на 57,48 копейки - до 77,9229 рубля, курс доллара снизился на 5,62 копейки, до 68,6183 рубля, следует из данных Банка России.
Стоимость бивалютной корзины (0,55 доллара и 0,45 евро), рассчитанная по официальным курсам на четверг, выросла по сравнению с показателем на среду на 22,78 копейки, составив 72,8054 рубля.
Президент США Дональд Трамп и председатель КНР Си Цзиньпин
9 июня, 08:00
Готовятся к худшему: Китай продает госдолг США из-за девальвации доллара
Ситуация с курсами валют и ценами на нефтьДинамика курсов валютЦентральный Банк РФ (ЦБ РФ)Экономика
