Спасатели призвали москвичей не утолять жажду спиртным
2020-06-10T13:30
гочсипб, москва, общество

Спасатели призвали москвичей не утолять жажду спиртным

13:30 10.06.2020
© РИА Новости / Владимир Федоренко / Перейти в фотобанкЛюди отдыхают в парке на улице Крупской в Москве
Люди отдыхают в парке на улице Крупской в Москве
© РИА Новости / Владимир Федоренко
Перейти в фотобанк
МОСКВА, 10 июн - РИА Новости. Сотрудники пожарно-спасательного центра Москвы рекомендуют пить больше воды и не употреблять алкогольные напитки в жаркую погоду, сообщила пресс-служба департамента ГОЧСиПБ столицы.
Ранее сообщалось, что столбики термометров в Москве в четверг поднимутся до плюс 32 градусов.
"Находясь на улице в жаркую погоду, необходимо соблюдать правила безопасности: не находиться долгое время на солнце, пить больше воды, носить головные уборы, не купаться в запрещенных местах, не оставлять детей без присмотра и не употреблять алкогольными напитками", - говорится в сообщении.
Кроме этого, спасатели напоминают отдыхающим на территориях городских парков, что необходимо соблюдать социальную дистанцию, носить маски и пользоваться антисептиками.
Девушка пьет из пластиковой бутылки
Вчера, 03:58
Кардиолог и гид рассказали, как пережить жару
