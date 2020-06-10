https://ria.ru/20200610/1572739360.html
Кремль ожидает ответа Лукашенко об участии в параде Победы в Москве
2020-06-10T12:43
2020-06-10T12:43
александр лукашенко
дмитрий песков
москва
белоруссия
политика
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/02/06/1564361698_0:0:3074:1729_1200x0_80_0_0_e5342b0cf4b376732174a46385f3d19b.jpg
https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20200608/1572609278.html
2
москва
белоруссия
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200610/1572739360.html?chat_room_id=1572739360
Новости
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/02/06/1564361698_0:0:3074:1729_1200x0_80_0_0_e5342b0cf4b376732174a46385f3d19b.jpg
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/02/06/1564361698_103:0:2834:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_56e75c0928efc179c7c74f8cd96f4c67.jpg
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/02/07/1564388291_0:0:1626:1625_1200x0_80_0_0_86a6c62edeae05d82daa361919585f4d.jpg
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
александр лукашенко, дмитрий песков, москва, белоруссия, политика