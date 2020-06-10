Регистрация пройдена успешно!
https://ria.ru/20200610/1572739360.html
Кремль ожидает ответа Лукашенко об участии в параде Победы в Москве
2020-06-10T12:43
александр лукашенко
дмитрий песков
москва
белоруссия
политика
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/02/06/1564361698_0:0:3074:1729_1200x0_80_0_0_e5342b0cf4b376732174a46385f3d19b.jpg
2
москва
белоруссия
Новости
александр лукашенко, дмитрий песков, москва, белоруссия, политика

Кремль ожидает ответа Лукашенко об участии в параде Победы в Москве

12:43 10.06.2020
Президент Белоруссии Александр Лукашенко
Президент Белоруссии Александр Лукашенко
© Sputnik / Виктор Толочко
Перейти в фотобанк
Президент Белоруссии Александр Лукашенко. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 10 июн - РИА Новости. Кремль со дня на день ожидает ответа президента Белоруссии Александра Лукашенко об участии в параде Победы в Москве, заявил журналистам пресс-секретарь президента России Дмитрий Песков.
"Пока нет. Но это же технологическое... Ведется работа, мы ожидаем это со дня на день", -сказал Песков, отвечая на вопрос, дал ли ответ Лукашенко на приглашение принять участие в параде Победы в Москве.
Знаменная группа на военном параде на Красной площади
8 июня, 09:15
Парад Победы: почему сейчас и зачем нуженВ юбилейный год Победы в ВОВ эпидобстановка внесла коррективы в торжества, пришлось сдвинуть сроки проведения главного парада. Но он состоится в довольно символичную дату.
Обсудить 2
Александр ЛукашенкоДмитрий ПесковМоскваБелоруссияПолитика
