Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Пожалуйста, перейдите по ссылке из письма, отправленного на
Сотрудники медицинского стационара в аэропорту Шереметьево
Распространение нового коронавируса
https://ria.ru/20200610/1572738576.html
Мишустин поручил контролировать обеспечение волонтеров средствами защиты
2020-06-10T12:37
распространение нового коронавируса
коронавирус в россии
коронавирус covid-19
коронавирусы
михаил мишустин
общество
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/08/1572617026_0:317:3078:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_9e908483def91741858bd8c0313ef178.jpg
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200610/1572738576.html?chat_room_id=1572738576
Новости
ru-RU
79
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/08/1572617026_0:317:3078:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_9e908483def91741858bd8c0313ef178.jpg
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/08/1572617026_398:306:2721:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_e7e5721ee0f7377571667750d6d7a6e0.jpg
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/08/1572617026_662:255:2455:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_db1342299da9a944a1cad324d55247d8.jpg
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
коронавирус в россии, коронавирус covid-19, коронавирусы, михаил мишустин, общество

Мишустин поручил контролировать обеспечение волонтеров средствами защиты

12:37 10.06.2020
79
© РИА Новости / Александр Астафьев / Перейти в фотобанкПредседатель правительства РФ Михаил Мишустин
Председатель правительства РФ Михаил Мишустин
© РИА Новости / Александр Астафьев
Перейти в фотобанк
Председатель правительства РФ Михаил Мишустин. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 10 июн - РИА Новости. Глава правительства РФ Михаил Мишустин поручил руководителям регионов страны контролировать процесс обеспечения волонтеров и соцработников средствами индивидуальной защиты.
"Прошу глав субъектов РФ уделять особое внимание и оказывать содействие в обеспечении потребностей в средствах индивидуальной защиты социальных работников и волонтеров. Мы должны помогать всем тем, кто сам оказывает помощь людям, нуждающимся в поддержке", - заявил Мишустин в среду на заседании президиума координационного совета по борьбе с коронавирусом
Последние данные о ситуации с COVID-19 в России и мире представлены на портале стопкоронавирус.рф.
Правила использования одноразовых медицинских масок
25 марта, 11:17Распространение нового коронавируса
Медицинские маски: инструкция по применению
200000
Обсудить 0
Распространение нового коронавирусаКоронавирус в РоссииКоронавирус COVID-19КоронавирусыМихаил МишустинОбщество
Рекомендуем
Вид на Ворошиловский мост в Ростове-на-Дону
В Ростовской области рассказали о средствах на выплаты на детей
Председатель правительства РФ Михаил Мишустин
Мишустин заявил о необходимости соблюдать меры безопасности по COVID-19
Председатель правительства РФ Михаил Мишустин проводит совещание с вице-премьерами РФ в режиме видеоконференции
Мишустин пообещал Путину доложить о стимулировании развития IT-технологий
Главв Роспотребнадзора Анна Попова во время брифинга
Лучше всего иммунитет к COVID-19 вырабатывается у детей, заявила Попова
Председатель ЦИК РФ Элла Памфилова
Памфилова призвала создать пул наблюдателей за онлайн-голосованием
Мэр Москвы Сергей Собянин
Выход из самоизоляции был выстрадан жесткими мерами, заявил Собянин
Президент РФ Владимир Путин во время встречи в режиме видеоконференции с президентом, председателем правления Сбербанка РФ Германом Грефом
Путин планирует лично принять участие в голосовании по поправкам
Президент РФ Владимир Путин
Путин проведет совещание по развитию телекоммуникаций
Агитационный плакат за общероссийское голосование по поправкам в Конституцию РФ в Москве
Более 400 тысяч москвичей подали заявки на участие в онлайн-голосовании
Президент РФ Владимир Путин проводит в режиме видеоконференции совещание по информационным технологиям и связи
Путин призвал развивать правовую базу для IT-отрасли
Руководитель Роспотребнадзора Анна Попова во время брифинга
Попова рассказала о темпах прироста заболеваемости коронавирусом
Тест-системы для диагностики нового коронавируса
Москва нарастила тестирование на коронавирус в десять раз, заявил Собянин
Председатель Центральной избирательной комиссии России Элла Памфилова
ЦИК планирует возобновить работу экспертной площадки
Интернет-магазин
Рабочая группа при Госдуме доработает проект о мобильной торговле
Председатель Центральной избирательной комиссии России Элла Памфилова
Памфилова рассказала, как будут освещать голосование по поправкам
Политика
Общество
Экономика
В мире
Происшествия
Спорт
Наука
Культура
Недвижимость
Религия
Туризм
Радио
Подкасты
Теги
Спецпроекты
Реклама
Продукты и услуги
Пресс-центр
Ria.ru в AppStore
Ria.ru в Google Play
Версия 2018.1 Beta 
© 2020 МИА «Россия сегодня» 
Сетевое издание РИА Новости зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 08 апреля 2014 года. 
Свидетельство о регистрации Эл № ФС77-57640
Учредитель: Федеральное государственное унитарное предприятие Международное информационное агентство «Россия сегодня» (МИА «Россия сегодня»). 
Правила использования материалов
Главный редактор: Гаврилова А.В.
Адрес электронной почты Редакции: internet-group@rian.ru
Телефон Редакции: 7 (495) 645-6601 
Чтобы связаться с редакцией или сообщить обо всех замеченных ошибках, воспользуйтесь формой обратной связи.
18+
Лента новостей
0
Сначала новыеСначала старые
loader
Онлайн
Заголовок открываемого материала
Чтобы участвовать в дискуссии
авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь
loader
Чаты
Заголовок открываемого материала
05:03Словарь Merriam-Webster дополнит определение слова "расизм"
04:46Панин призвал не сажать Ефремова в тюрьму
04:37Эксперты рассказали, как защититься от мошенников на сайтах объявлений
04:34В Калифорнии полицейских наказали за применение силы против протестующих
04:28Карантин в обсерваторе на Сахалине продлили из-за больного COVID-19
04:22Китай вывел на орбиту спутник для наблюдения за мировым океаном
04:21На Камчатке продлят режим ограничительных мер из-за COVID-19
04:17Эксперты рассказали, где в России находятся самые крупные домохозяйства
04:10Росатом начал проект ядерного реактора-"сжигателя" опасных веществ
04:07Российский стартап создал алгоритм, определяющий коронавирус у пациента
04:02В Мексике число выявленных случаев COVID-19 превысило 129 тысяч
04:00В Китае за сутки выявили 11 случаев COVID-19
03:58Вирусолог заявил, что COVID-19 стал легче переноситься
03:40Врач рассказал, от чего может пропасть обоняние
03:37В ГД предложили применять куркуму, пихту и пиявок в профилактике COVID-19
03:32В Пермском крае два подростка утонули в реке
03:29В России космических туристов могут готовить к выходу в открытый космос
03:24В трех регионах проведут массовое тестирование на антитела к коронавирусу
03:07В Минздраве оценили, сколько может занять лечение Ефремова от алкоголизма
03:06Разин рассказал, как Ефремов "вызывал ужас у всех"
Лента новостейМолния