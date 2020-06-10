Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Панорама Идлиба, Сирия
Война в Сирии
https://ria.ru/20200610/1572738351.html
В Сирию за сутки вернулись 30 беженцев из-за рубежа
2020-06-10T12:35
https://ria.ru/20200610/1572737354.html
сирия
иордания
ливан
война в сирии, сирия, иордания, ливан

В Сирию за сутки вернулись 30 беженцев из-за рубежа

12:35 10.06.2020
© РИА Новости / Михаил Воскресенский / Перейти в фотобанкЛагерь сирийских беженцев
Лагерь сирийских беженцев
© РИА Новости / Михаил Воскресенский
Перейти в фотобанк
Лагерь сирийских беженцев. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 10 июн - РИА Новости. В Сирию из Ливана за минувшие сутки вернулись 30 беженцев, сообщается в информационном бюллетене центра приема, распределения и размещения беженцев, опубликованном в среду на странице Минобороны РФ в Facebook.
"За прошедшие сутки в Сирийскую Арабскую Республику с территории Ливана через пункты пропуска "Джейдет-Ябус" и "Телль-Калах" возвратились 30 беженцев (в том числе: женщин – 9, детей – 15). Из Иордании через пункт пропуска "Насиб" вывод беженцев не осуществлялся", - говорится в сообщении.
Кроме того, в места постоянного проживания в течение суток беженцы не возвращались.
Добавляется, что инженерные подразделения ВС Сирии за сутки разминировали 2,1 гектара территории, обнаружено и уничтожено 32 взрывоопасных предмета.
Патруль военной полиции РФ в Сирии
Вчера, 12:28Война в Сирии
Россия зафиксировала три нарушения перемирия в Сирии за сутки
Война в СирииСирияИорданияЛиван
