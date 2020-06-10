Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Сотрудники медицинского стационара в аэропорту Шереметьево
Распространение нового коронавируса
Москва нарастила тестирование на коронавирус в десять раз, заявил Собянин
2020-06-10T12:32
распространение нового коронавируса
коронавирус в россии
коронавирус covid-19
сергей собянин
москва
коронавирус в россии, коронавирус covid-19, сергей собянин, москва

Москва нарастила тестирование на коронавирус в десять раз, заявил Собянин

12:32 10.06.2020
МОСКВА, 10 июн - РИА Новости. ПЦР-тестирование в Москве на коронавирус удалось нарастить в 10 раз, сообщил мэр столицы Сергей Собянин.
"От того, как мы начинали эту работу, и на сегодняшний этап объем ПЦР-тестирования вырос в 10 раз", - сказал Собянин на заседании президиума координационного совета по борьбе с коронавирусом.
Последние данные о ситуации с COVID-19 в России и мире представлены на портале стопкоронавирус.рф.
Мэр Москвы Сергей Собянин
Вчера, 12:29Распространение нового коронавируса
Выход из самоизоляции был выстрадан жесткими мерами, заявил Собянин
